I didn't really want Championship to go ahead initially - Cavan All-Star Faulkner

Full-back Padraig Faulkner admits he does not know whether 2020 was "the best year or the worst year in Cavan" after earning his first All-Star.

Cavan trio Faulkner, Raymond Galligan and Thomas Galligan were named in the Football All-Star team after the county shocked Donegal in the Ulster final.

"I can't decide if 2020 was the worst year or the best year in Cavan," said Faulkner.

"In September, we thought there's not a hope the championship is going ahead."

The Kingscourt clubman added: "I was the first one to hold my hands up and say I didn't really want it to go ahead, I was constantly thinking of everyone's safety.

"But it went ahead and in a very safe fashion and I can't believe that we've gotten this far."

Faulkner was a standout performer during Cavan's triumphant Ulster campaign as they saw off Monaghan, Antrim, Down and Donegal to clinch their first Anglo-Celt Cup since 1997 before losing their All-Ireland semi-final to eventual six-in-a-row champions Dublin.

Before this year, only two Cavan players - Ollie Brady (1978) and Dermot McCabe (1997) - had ever earned All-Stars, and the significance that three of Mickey Graham's side have been included in the 2020 selection is not lost on Faulkner.

"It's a great achievement for myself, Raymond and Thomas," he said.

"But there's 20 odd Cavan lads and a full panel after that that got us over the line, we're just the ones that are receiving the credit for it.

"I only found out on Thursday night at about half eight when someone from the Cavan county board rang me.

"Because it was so late and so close to the time, I kind of had it in my head that if I hadn't heard by now then I definitely haven't got it.

"So it just came as a massive shock."

Faulkner and Killian Clarke celebrate Cavan's Ulster final victory over Donegal

With 2020 in the books, Faulkner is looking forward to football's return this year, even with the fixture plan having been plunged into uncertainty after the announcement that all on-field activity is prohibited until Easter.

While the GAA has not yet unveiled its revised fixture programme, Faulkner feels the split-season model in 2020 in which club competitions were played before the inter-county campaign benefitted players involved at both club and county level.

Faulkner reached the county final with Kingscourt, losing to Crosserlough in a replay on 3 October before starting the inter-county campaign with Cavan four weeks later.

"I found that really helped - it had boys flying fit when we went into the championship.

"It got a lot of game time under people's belts that they maybe wouldn't have gotten.

"I found as well the break gave a lot of our injured lads time to rehab and get themselves into peak condition for the county team.

"That is a big one for us because often we have one or two big players that can't perform through injury so I found the club championship really helpful starting earlier than county."