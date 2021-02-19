Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Thomas Galligan's outstanding form for Cavan in 2020 sees him clinch one of the two midfield awards

Cavan trio Raymond Galligan, Thomas Galligan and Padraig Faulkner have earned Football All-Stars as Dublin dominate the team with nine awards.

Raymond Galligan's form during the year both in terms of key saves and kicking vital points saw him pip Stephen Cluxton for the goalkeeping award.

Faulkner, meanwhile, earns the full-back award with Thomas Galligan selected in midfield.

Cavan's honours come after they shocked Donegal in the Ulster decider.

Mickey Graham's side went into that contest as rank outsiders but clinched a thoroughly deserved 1-13 to 0-12 win at the Armagh Athletic Grounds.

Dublin proved a bridge too far in the All-Ireland semi-final and their subsequent six-in-a-row triumph over Mayo sees them earn a record-equalling nine awards.

Michael Fitzsimons, James McCarthy, John Small and Eoin Murchan are all named in the defence with Brian Fenton selected at midfield and forwards Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan and Dean Rock also earning berths.

The other three award winners are Mayo duo Oisin Mullin and Cillian O'Connor and Tipperary forward Conor Sweeney, who picks up the full-forward award after his county's shock Munster Final success over a Cork side that had already knocked out Kerry.

Cavan's only previous All-Stars during the 50 years of the scheme were Ollie Brady in 1978 and Dermot McCabe in 1997 - which was when the county clinched their last Ulster title prior to 2020.

The hurling All-Stars will be announced on Saturday evening when the players and young players of the year awards will also be revealed.

PwC Football All-Stars: R Galligan (Cavan), O Mullin (Mayo), P Faulkner (Cavan), M Fitzsimons (Dublin), J McCarthy (Dublin), J Small (Dublin), E Murchan (Dublin), B Fenton (Dublin), T Galligan (Cavan), N Scully (Dublin), C Kilkenny (Dublin), C O'Callaghan (Dublin), C O'Connor (Mayo), C Sweeney (Tipperary), D Rock (Dublin).