Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy was deemed to have conducted a training session with his squad at Youghal Beach in early January

Cork football boss Ronan McCarthy has been given a 12-week ban after being found to have breached the GAA's current training ban.

The GAA's Central Hearings Committee ruled that McCarthy had conducted a training session with his squad at Youghal Beach in early January.

Last week, Down football Paddy Tally was given an eight-week suspension for a similar breach.

McCarthy has the option of appealing against his suspension.

Both Down and Cork are expected to lose home advantage for one of their Football League games this season as further penalties for the infractions.

McCarthy's ban starts immediately so he will not be allowed to stand on the sideline at Cork matches until the middle of May.

However with major doubts as to whether the Football League will even have started by that point, his suspension may have little practical effect.

Cork, like Down, are scheduled to play in Division Two of the League this season after securing promotion last year.