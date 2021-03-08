Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Fergal McCann helped guide Tyrone to the All-Ireland Football title in 2005 and 2008

Former Tyrone gaelic football trainer Fergal McCann has died after a long illness at the age of 47.

The Augher man was part of Mickey Harte's management team when the Red Hand County clinched the All-Ireland Football title in 2005 and 2008.

McCann worked as a schools coach for Tyrone GAA but was best known for his key role with Harte's squad.

His stint with the Red Hands included helping guide them to three Ulster Championship titles.