Fergal McCann helped Tyrone to Ulster and All-Ireland football success

Former Tyrone boss Mickey Harte says the death of Fergal McCann, who trained two All-Ireland winning Red Hands teams, at the age of 47 is 'so sad'.

The Augher man was part of Harte's management team for the 2005 and 2008 triumphs at Croke Park.

'It took only three or four nights before everyone knew he was so capable, bringing the kind of expertise we wanted," said Harte.

"He was really nice man - his family are in our prayers and thoughts."

Harte's assistant Tony Donnelly recommended McCann, who also helped Tyrone win three Ulster Championship titles.

He also worked as a schools coach for Tyrone GAA while Harte recalls how McCann and his wife Roisin helped his family following the murder of his daughter Michaela in 2011.

Eye for detail

'I met Fergal in Tony's house and he showed me the kind of preparation and meticulous detail that went into planning and sessions, it was all so perfectly laid out, everything was so precise," added the Louth manager.

"Tony felt he was capable of taking the step up to county football and I had no doubt when Tony said it I would be very happy with that.

"It's a credit to Fergal to take that step from club level to county level. Of course he was nervous at the start but it wasn't too many nights before he showed how good he was and what he had to offer.

"All the schools loved him, the children loved loved him - he could adapt and adjust from making the game so enjoyable for schoolchildren to the highest level of athletes in gaelic football.

"I thank himself and Roisin - we as a family owe them a lot, for in our most difficult times they were good to us."