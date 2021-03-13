Farrell accepts that any attempt to alter the provincial championships model would probably cause the most consternation in Ulster

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell says he is "no longer a fan" of the provincial football championships and would be "very open" to a change of format.

The Dubs clinched their 10th successive Leinster title last November by routing Meath by 20 points in the final.

"The one thing we shouldn't be afraid to do in the GAA is experiment," Farrell told the Ciaran's Cast podcast.

"You can always revert back to something that was successful in the past, if we believe that."

Farrell, who guided Dublin to a sixth successive title in 2020 after taking over from Jim Gavin in late 2019, added: "I do like the idea of changing things up and experimenting.

"[I'm] not sure what that will look like. I know there were proposals submitted to Croke Park, and the hope was that maybe those proposals might be aired at the recent Congress.

"But given the nature of how that Congress went - it was virtual/online platforms - there was a decision taken, as far as I believe, to say that 'look it, it was too difficult to debate something as important in that setting', so to push it back out to a Special Congress at some point later in the year.

"I definitely think the competition structure is the big one and this might not go down well, particularly in Ulster, but I am no longer a fan of the provincial system.

"I think if we could move beyond that and even experiment for a season or two, be it an open draw or whatever we come up with.

"There's enough bright people in the organisation to land on something that I think would work and be very successful and really engage (a) the players first and foremost in terms of whetting the appetite for meaningful competition but (b) the wider GAA base, the supporters and the public.

"I do think there's a blank canvas there if you like to be very creative and come up with something that could be really very special and set us apart from all the other competition in the sports arena."

The Ciaran's Cast podcast is run by Donegal man Ciaran Cannon.