Senior inter-county sides have been instructed by the GAA not to train despite their elite status

Club training for adult and youth GAA players in Northern Ireland will resume on 12 April in pods of 15 or less.

Ulster GAA officials considered whether to return to club activity in line with directives issued by the Northern Ireland Executive.

A meeting of the GAA's Covid-19 Advisory Group endorsed the decision to return to training.

GAA clubs south of the border have not been given a date for returning to any activity yet.

It is hoped that further clarity will be given by the Irish Government within the next seven days.

Only training will be permitted in Northern Ireland at this point, with no games or competitive activity allowed at present.

The move to allow adult and underage club teams to start back training follows last week's decision by the NI Executive to permit non-contact training for groups of 15 for outdoor sports.

There had been some calls to retain a 32-county approach but the Covid Advisory Group feels it is right to allow activity when the opportunity for some has arisen.

Inter-county teams in Northern Ireland have clearance to train from the authorities at present but not the GAA.

'Natural and fair decison' - Clerkin

Former Monaghan footballer Dick Clerkin, who is a member of the GAA Covid Advisory Group, told Good Morning Ulster that it was the "natural and fair decision".

"Everyone would recognise that where possible you would keep it to an all-Ireland approach, but we cannot get away from the fact that the most important thing for the association is people playing our game, especially our young people over the last 12 months," he said.

"And really we couldn't not allow the clubs in the six counties to get back when there is an obvious separation between Covid cases, risk profile and decisions that the Executive can take.

"It was the natural and fair decision we had to arrive to. I don't think people can have too many qualms with it even though, ideally, we would love to have an all-Ireland approach but that is just not possible at the moment."

GAA Covid Advisory Group member Dick Clerkin, a former Monaghan player, is hopeful inter-county training can return in April also

While it is only club activity that has been given the go-ahead to resume training, Clerkin said he hopes that inter-county training will also be able to resume at some stage in April.

"You have to remember that when you get into the minutiae of this that there would be a serious problem," he said.

"If you were to permit inter-county teams to get back training and yet you had other ones in the south, especially those in Ulster - Monaghan, Cavan Donegal - that there would be issues there.

"We would be hopeful that we would get good news down here that inter-county will be allowed back in April so I am hoping that will not be an issue. We are all very optimistic that that will sort itself out over the next couple of weeks and all inter-county teams will get back playing in April."

On the subject of when competitive GAA action can resume, Clerkin said a speculative timeframe of the end of April or the start of May could be a possibility.

"We had hoped originally to be back in February but with every checkpoint more of the season has been robbed," he added.

"It is purely speculative but if you did get back on the training field and allow teams to ramp up, you'd hopefully be getting back into some competitive inter-county action at end of April or start of May.

"Then we can look at what of the league we can salvage and then what does that give us to run into an inter-county championship, to then give us a nice window for the club at the end of the year.

"I think that is the sort of framework most people accept at this stage."