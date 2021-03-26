Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilcoo were beaten by Corofn in last years All-Ireland senior club final

Kilcoo assistant manager Conleith Gilligan says the resumption of GAA training in Northern Ireland on 12 April is "brilliant news".

Club training will return for adult and youth GAA players in pods of 15 or less.

"Getting back on 12 April is a shot in the arm for everyone," said the former Derry forward.

"It has been such a vacuum with nothing happening and I think a lot of people have struggled with that."

Ulster GAA officials considered whether to return to club activity in line with directives issued by the Northern Ireland Executive.

A meeting of the GAA's Covid-19 Advisory Group endorsed the decision to return to training in Northern Ireland but GAA clubs south of the border have not been given a date for a resumption of activity yet.

Controversial move

There have been some calls to retain a 32-county approach but the Covid Advisory Group felt it is right to allow activity when the opportunity for some has arisen.

"It's been contentious for a lot of people but for me it is a massive shot in the arm for everyone," Gilligan told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"I appreciate it is difficult for those looking in and especially around the border counties.

"It has been very difficult for players - I just don't think it should be underestimated that it has done damage.

"There will be children last year who made great strides but for one reason or another have missed out and haven't been able to exercise on their own.

"It's just about the ability to be fit and healthy with exercise - for that everyone will be grateful and especially the amount of work GAA clubs have done within their communities to make sure everyone is safe."