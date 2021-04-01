Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Farrell led Dublin to their sixth successive All-Ireland success in December

Dublin have suspended senior football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks after an investigation revealed the county had breached Covid-19 protocols.

Several players from the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions participated in a non-contact session on Wednesday.

The Dublin County Board have suspended Farrell with immediate effect.

In a statement they accepted the "serious error of judgement" and the management and players "apologised unreservedly for their actions".

"Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines on Wednesday morning," their statement continued.

"The County Management Committee have suspended Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect."

Farrell will not take charge of the Dubs until late June, which means he is set to miss the National League, the structure of which has yet to be confirmed as teams are only permitted to return to training on 19 April.

Earlier on Thursday, the GAA issued a statement expressing their "frustration and extreme disappointment" at the breach of government and GAA guidelines.

The development came less than 24 hours after a reminder was sent to every club and county that any transgressions could put the return to play - pencilled in for 19 April in the Republic of Ireland and 12 April in Northern Ireland - in "serious jeopardy".

That warning seems to have gone unheeded with several high-profile stars from the All-Ireland winners engaged in a collective session at a GAA club in Dublin in a contravention of the Irish government's Level 5 restrictions and the GAA's own rules.

Down and Cork previously censured

In February Down manager Paddy Tally received an eight-week ban after members of the county panel gathered in a large group.

The PSNI arrived at a session at Abbey CBS in Newry after a member of the public became concerned at the large group together in one area.

In the same month Cork boss Ronan McCarthy was handed a 12-week suspension for breaching the GAA's training ban.

The Cork senior footballers had been found to have gathered on a beach in Youghal for a team-building exercise during Level 5 restrictions.