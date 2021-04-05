Danny Hughes helped Down reach the All-Ireland final in 2010

Former Down All Star Danny Hughes says it "would be naive to think that other counties aren't training" after several Dublin players took part in a non-contact session last week.

Dubs manager Dessie Farrell was suspended for 12 weeks by the Dublin County Board for breaching Covid rules.

"There's no doubt every inter-county team in the country would be setting out programmes," said Hughes.

"Maybe there are lads who've decided on their own back to do some training."

"You would think nobody would have a massive issue with that given it is all outdoors," the ex-Down player told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"But the fact that there was a coach there, that was the big disappointment. The All-Ireland champions, the way they conduct themselves is always very humble and very professional. Dublin are in a position where they are so high profile."

In February Down manager Paddy Tally received an eight-week ban after members of the county panel gathered in a large group and in the same month Cork boss Ronan McCarthy was handed a 12-week suspension for breaching the GAA's training ban.

"Dessie Farrell is the ex-CEO of the GPA so I'm a bit surprised there was something as organised as what they had," observed Hughes.

"Dublin, of all teams in the country, probably don't need additional training. In fact if you had a 12-week ban for all their inter-county team it wouldn't make much difference to their performances on the field.

"I think the 12-week ban imposed on Dessie will be sufficient in this case even though there are some who may want to see Dublin suffer further punishment.

"I can't see them doing anything further. What else do you do? Do you make them give up their home games? That wouldn't affect Dublin from a results perspective because they are so far ahead of everyone else."

GAA 'brings everyone together'

Hughes believes the return of gaelic games will reintroduce a greater sense of community as well as providing sporting and health benefits.

"The GAA as an organisation and the GAA clubhouse is a community glue in which society can operate on a healthy basis.

"Fourteeen months on there has never been anything more important than that, that community, that parish, that sense of everybody coming together and helping one another.

"I've been frustrated with the approach of both governments, north and south, where outdoor sports are concerned. Anecdotal evidence is that transmission outdoors is minimal if any.

"The GAA lost its elite status, for whatever reason we still don't really understand, and the fact that inter-county training couldn't go ahead is still a bit of a mystery."

