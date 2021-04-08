Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The reported training session is alleged to have taken place at Corduff GAA club

The GAA is to investigate an alleged breach of Covid-19 protocols by Monaghan's senior county football team.

It has been reported external-link that members of Monaghan's team engaged in a training session at Corduff GAA club on the last weekend in March.

There is a ban on collective training in the Republic of Ireland until 19 April.

Last week, Dublin suspended manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks after a breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Several players from the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions participated in a non-contact session.

In February, Down manager Paddy Tally received an eight-week ban after members of the county panel gathered in a large group.

The PSNI arrived at a session at Abbey CBS in Newry after a member of the public became concerned at the large group together in one area.

In the same month Cork boss Ronan McCarthy had an appeal against a 12-week suspension rejected after breaching the GAA's training ban.

The Cork senior footballers had been found to have gathered on a beach in Youghal for a team-building exercise during Level 5 restrictions.