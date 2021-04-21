'Any game is winnable' - Logan & McGinley react to Ulster SFC draw

New Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan has said it is too early to assess if his side can beat holders Cavan in the Ulster Championship quarter-finals.

Logan and co-boss Brian Dooher took their first Red Hands training session on Tuesday night after replacing long-term manager Mickey Harte.

That followed Tuesday's draw, which paired them with Mickey Graham's side.

"Ask me in five or six weeks' time," said Logan when asked if Tyrone can defeat the defending champions.

"We are just an hour and a half's training into the project in one sense. We are literally only getting gathered up.

"It is our first year, there is a lot to think about and a lot to do. At the moment we will want to see some opposition in front of us to see where we are in the general scheme of things.

"It is a difficult draw. Cavan are the best team in Ulster, that is a matter of fact from last year, and they have a very astute manager in Mickey Graham.

"They dominated Ulster Under-21 titles for a period of four to five years not so long ago. They have the quality and the ambition, and they showed everybody last year that they have the ability to win.

"It is a massive challenge for Tyrone now having to take on Cavan, the Ulster champions, on our first day out."

Buzz at return to training after 'throwback' draw

Cathal McShane has returned to training with Tyrone after a serious ankle injury

Cavan caused a major upset by beating Donegal in last year's final.

The 2021 Championship begins on the weekend of 26 June when Down host Donegal in the preliminary round, with the winners playing Derry in the last eight, and the two other quarter-finals seeing Monaghan facing Fermanagh and Armagh playing Antrim.

With the provincial competition once again being a straight knockout format, there will be no back door into the All-Ireland draw for teams knocked out - and Logan believes that led to a different dynamic to the draw reaction.

"It was a throwback really to my day when you just got your first Championship team, and you didn't look beyond it because if you lose that day the year is over," continued Logan, who also revealed that Cathal McShane has recovered from injury and is back training with the squad.

"So there was a mixture of guys generally being happy to be back training, while we also have a National League kicking off in three weeks' time.

"Cavan is still a bit off so we will get through our neighbours in the National League first. There was a good buzz at training, it was good to see the spring air and hopefully we will get knuckled in for the next three of four weeks."

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have replaced Mickey Harte as joint managers of Tyrone

'Every game is winnable' - Antrim boss McGinley hoping for upset

Antrim also had a new manager taking his first training session on Tuesday night, with former Tyrone three-time All-Ireland winner Enda McGinley having replaced Lenny Harbinson in November.

The Division Four side face a trip to Armagh of Division One in the quarter-finals, and McGinley is looking to his own playing career for inspiration that the Saffrons can cause an upset.

"Every game is winnable," said the 38-year-old, who has former teammate and All-Star Stephen O'Neill on his backroom team..

"I was lucky to be part of a seriously strong Tyrone team and we got turned over plenty of years by teams that you would have thought were below us, so any game is absolutely winnable depending on how each team hits their potential levels of performance.

Enda McGinley succeeds Lenny Harbinson as Antrim manager

"Armagh are obviously a hugely tough team and one I have admired. Yes, they have had ups and downs, and blips in performances, but I think anyone who has seen a significant amount of football in Ulster over the last few years will know they are one of the most talented teams.

"In the forward division in particular they are a serious threat. At times they haven't quite hit the levels they'd be hoping for but I don't think anyone would dispute that they are deserving of their Division One status.

"We are up against it but I think all teams will know that this year realistically is going to be a very strange affair - possibly even stranger than last year.

"The focus will be on those first three National League games for ourselves and Armagh but there is a lot will come after that. The games are so tight and the Championship is right on top of you after the league.

"The League will take the priority and you will then come into the Championship either with momentum or struggling for momentum."

Like Logan, McGinley was delighted to have his players back training, but stressed the challenges that managers face in trying to prepare their teams for the season.

"It is such a tight timeframe. It's great to see the lads out there, there is a great energy but you have so much work to do and so much ground to cover," he added.

"And yet you realise that you just simply cannot cover everything, so it is trying to pick where your greatest bang for your buck is in terms of your training time and what their bodies can take.

"There are an awful lot of things to juggle but, given the period that we have come from, I think we are all happy to be back out on the grass."