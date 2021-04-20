Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Con O'Callaghan helped Dublin beat Mayo in last year's All-Ireland Final

Dublin footballers will meet Wexford or Wicklow in their Leinster opener with Antrim facing Dublin in the provincial hurling championship.

The Dubs will be overwhelming favourites to win an 11th successive provincial title.

Mickey Harte's Louth will take on Offaly in their first-round game.

If Antrim hurlers are able to surprise Dublin in the Leinster quarter-final, then will earn a semi-final meeting with 2017 All-Ireland champions Galway.

Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell is serving a 12-week ban after a number of his squad were involved in a training session which contravened GAA Covid-19 rules.

In addition to the Wicklow v Wexford game, Carlow will also face Longford in the first round of the Leinster Football Championship.

The football quarter-finals will see Kildare meeting the winners of the Offaly v Louth tie with Laois facing Westmeath, Meath taking on Carlow or Longford in addition to the Dubs' game against Wicklow or Wexford.

Wexford will host Laois in the second Leinster hurling quarter-finals with the winners going on to face Kilkenny in the semi-finals.

2021 Leinster SFC Draw

First Round

Offaly v Louth

Wicklow v Wexford

Carlow v Longford

Quarter-Finals

Kildare v Offaly/Louth

Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford

Laois v Westmeath

Meath v Carlow/Longford

Leinster SHC Draw

Quarter-Finals

Dublin v Antrim

Wexford v Laois

Semi-Finals

Kilkenny v Wexford/Laois

Galway v Dublin/Antrim