Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ulster GAA's guidance follows the Northern Ireland Executive's announcement last week

Ulster GAA says full squad training for youth and adult teams in Northern Ireland can resume on Friday with a further opening up then following in the first week of May.

This follows an announcement from Northern Ireland Executive last week.

From 1 May, challenge matches at club level will be allowed in Northern Ireland providing counties and the provincial council are informed.

On 7 May, competitive club games can resume at both adult and youth level.

This followed the first phase where 15 people, including coaches,, could resume activity in Northern Ireland on 12 April.

Ulster GAA issued Thursday's information following consultations with the Department of Communities, Sport NI and the GAA's Covid Advisory Group.

The maximum number of personnel involved at games or training in Northern Ireland must not exceed 100 people. This includes players, team managers, officials, support personnel, medical and media personnel.

The attendance of spectators is strictly forbidden including parents and other designated persons at youth games or training.

If a parent/designated person wishes to remain on-site for the duration of the game or training session, they may do so in close proximity to the event (e.g. in their cars) and must also have completed the GAA online health questionnaire prior to leaving home.

Ulster GAA added that it did not expect to be in a position to report on the potential dates for return of adult activity in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan for a further seven to 10 days.