Antrim begin their Division 1B campaign at home to Clare on Sunday

When Tom Morrissey scored the final point in the All-Ireland Final in December, rubber-stamping Limerick's second title in three seasons with a dominant win over Waterford, nobody could say for certain when hurling's best would be back on the pitch.

But now, five months on from that behind-closed-doors Croke Park decider, fans finally have competitive inter-county action to look forward to with the League getting underway on Saturday.

The opening round of games begins what will be an intense schedule for teams that have emerged from an extended period of pandemic-enforced inactivity, with five consecutive weekends of matches followed swiftly by the start of the championship on 26 June.

With the return of inter-county hurling finally on the horizon, BBC Sport NI looks at the lie of the land ahead of the new season.

Division 1A - who can stop Limerick?

A six-team group packed with big-hitters, including Limerick, Waterford and Galway, each team will play each other once with managers keen to give players as many minutes before the championship season begins.

While there will be no League Final this year, if the winners of 1A and 1B meet in the championship, that game will act as a decider.

The standout game in the opening round pits the two most recent All-Ireland champions against each another as Limerick host Tipperary.

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty was named 2020 Hurler of the Year

The Shannonsiders bested Tipp in last year's league encounter with 2020 Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty contributing 1-5 to 1-21 to 1-17 win at the Gaelic Grounds.

All-Ireland beaten finalists Waterford travel to Cork with the Deise having twice having edged the Rebels in 2020 (a thrilling 1-24 to 3-17 win in the league followed by a 1-28 to 1-24 success in the Munster SHC semi-final in Thurles).

Westmeath and Galway get the ball rolling on Saturday with their Mullingar meeting a 14:00 BST throw-in.

Saffrons relishing top-flight return

Antrim's reward for securing promotion from the second tier in 2020 is sharing a Division 1B group with some of the code's heavyweights.

The Saffrons enjoyed a flawless 2020 season by adding the Joe McDonagh Cup to their Division 2A title but Darren Gleeson's side will need star players like Neil McManus, Conor McCann and Loughgiel star James McNaughton - who scored a crucial late goal in the 2A final victory over Kerry in October - to operate at the peak of their powers.

But before they embark on testing trips to Kilkenny and Dublin in rounds two and three, Antrim take on Clare in a Belfast opener at Corrigan Park.

James McNaughton scored a crucial late goal in Antrim's Division 2A final win over Kerry in October

The Banner county topped 1B last year, and with two-time All-Star Tony Kelly having enjoyed a sensational league campaign last time out by topping the Division 1 scoring charts with 68 points, the 2013 All-Ireland champions will provide a robust examination of Antrim's top-tier credentials before Gleeson's charges meet Dublin in the Leinster championship.

On Saturday, Dublin and Kilkenny will raise the 1B curtain at Parnell Park with the Dubs keen to avenge last year's Leinster SHC semi-final defeat by the Cats in which Brian Cody's men held off a spirited second-half fightback to edge a Croke Park epic by a single point.

Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford host Laois in the other 1B opener on Sunday.

New rules

In February, delegates at the GAA's Congress voted in favour of trialling a sin bin in hurling and also award penalties in both codes for cynically denying a goal-scoring chance inside the 20-metre line and the arc.

The sin bin faced strong opposition at Congress, namely from Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), so it is likely to be a hotly-debated topic throughout the 2021 campaign.

This weekend will see the new rules in play for the first time. In hurling, the player who commits the foul will be shown a yellow card and sent from the field for 10 minutes with a similar sanction in place for football.

With the GAA keen to stamp out cynical fouls, it will be intriguing to see how the new rules are implemented in the hurling league openers - and how they will shape the outcome of matches.

Full-forward Eoghan Sands will be a key man for Down in Division 2A this season

The lower leagues

Less than an hour after Antrim had confirmed their return to the top flight in October, Down marched into Division 2A by beating Derry in the 2B final.

As a result, the Mournemen will rub shoulders with Carlow, Wicklow, Meath, Offaly - who they beat in hurling's first inter-county championship penalty shootout in last year's Christy Ring Cup semi-final - after meeting Kerry in a daunting opener in Tralee.

Down's game in Austin Stack Park in a 13:00 throw-in, an hour before Carlow take on Wicklow and Meath face Offaly in Navan.

As for Derry, after defeats in the 2B final in each of the last two years, their latest promotion bid begins with a trip to face Mayo on Sunday.

Allianz hurling league fixtures 8-9 May (all times BST)

Saturday 8 May

Division 1 Group A Westmeath v Galway (14:00) Limerick v Tipperary (17:30)

Division 1 Group B Dublin v Kilkenny (15:30)

Sunday 9 May

Division 1 Group A Cork v Waterford (15:45)

Division 1 Group B Antrim v Clare (13:00) Wexford v Laois (13:45)

Division 2 Group A Kerry v Down (13:00) Carlow v Wicklow (14:00) Meath v Offaly (14:00)