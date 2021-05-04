Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone under-20s were beaten by Dublin in last year's All-Ireland semi-final

The GAA says inter-county minor and under-20s team can train again fully from Monday next with games allowed in the underage grades from 7 June.

This was communicated in a letter from Croke Park to GAA units on Wednesday.

The GAA also said it would publish a schedule for both the completion of 2020 underage competitions as well as dates for the 2021 programme.

The GAA communication also confirmed that inter-county senior challenge games can resume from Monday next.

"Training for both 2020 and 2021 minor and under-20 squads can begin from next Monday, 10 May on a full contact basis. Games in these cohorts will be permitted from 7 June," said the letter which was in the names of GAA director general Tom Ryan and the association's president Larry McCarthy.

"In the coming days, the CCCC [Central Competitions Control Committee] will publish a schedule for both the completion of 2020 competitions and dates for 2021 intercounty competitions at minor and under-20."

The GAA previously announced that club activity could return from next Monday in pods of 15 with club games also allowed to resume on 7 June.

Wednesday's communication from Croke Park also had further detail following Tuesday's announcement by the Irish Government that non-playing members of inter-county panels will be allowed to attend National League and Championship games this year - which was not the case when inter-county action resumed last autumn.

Match day panels of 26 and backroom teams of 14 will be in the controlled team areas at venues with the non-playing squad members being accommodated in a general viewing area.