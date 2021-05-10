Marc Ó Sé and Oisin McConville make their provincial predictions

During a long winter, what 2021 would hold for the GAA was often in itself a great unknown.

After months of uncertainty, it was with great relief and delight that inter-county GAA finally returned with the Allianz Hurling leagues getting underway last weekend.

With the national football leagues to follow suit this weekend, before the provincial Championships begin at the end of June, there is going to more than enough drama and talking points to keep us busy this summer.

As the new season begins, so does BBC Sport NI's brand new GAA podcast The GAA Social, with the first episode to be released on BBC Sounds on Tuesday 11 May.

In the first episode, presenter Thomas Niblock and Armagh legend Oisin McConville are joined by five-time All-Ireland winner Marc Ó Sé to cast an eye over the upcoming All-Ireland Championship.

With McConville and Ó Sé in agreement that Dublin and Kerry will come through Leinster and Munster, here's what the two have to say about the storylines in Ulster and Connacht.

'Unknown quantity' Tyrone backed for Ulster

It's all change in the Red Hand county. For the first time since 2002 they will go into an inter-county season without Mickey Harte at the helm.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher are the men charged with bringing Tyrone back to the summit. Despite the change at the top, both McConville and Ó Sé are predicting Tyrone will lift the Anglo Celt this year.

McConville: "I think Tyrone needed to be rejuvenated, I think Mickey Harte needed to go probably even before he did.

"There's a few players who are back in that I'm interested to watch.

"Tyrone now are judged are winning on All-Ireland titles and that's because of the success they had in the noughties.

"For me Tyrone [will win Ulster], even though they're a completely unknown quantity. They're going to change the way they play, personnel is going to change dramatically I think.

"Cathal McShane is vital to them, keep him fit and they should have a chance with anybody."

2019 All-Star Cathal McShane is ready for his Tyrone return having missed the majority of 2020 through injury

Ó Sé: "It's just a lottery for me. I think Armagh are up and coming, it's a great time for Kieran McGeeney and also my ex-team-mate Kieran Donaghy is up there now.

"There are fantastic players coming through there.

"For Ulster I would probably go Tyrone, just with the new lads coming in. I saw it myself with Kerry, you still had the same team but you had to almost prove yourself to a new manager."

Donegal under pressure to deliver

Donegal were hot favourites to make it a hat-trick of Ulster Championships going into last year's final, only to be completely outplayed by Cavan.

The nature of that defeat, say both McConville and Ó Sé, only reinforced Donegal's reputation as a side not realising its full potential.

McConville: "I would say Donegal have the best squad of players in Ireland after Dublin.

"They just don't seem to be able to make the most of it.

"Last year against Cavan, at half-time you think there's only one winner and they managed to somehow lose the game.

"For me they're a big enigma, and I think there's a lot of scar tissue there."

Donegal were well beaten by Cavan in last year's Ulster final

Ó Sé: "Donegal have always been there or thereabouts but fall at the final hurdle. I was watching them at Croke Park for the Super 8s against Kerry two years ago, what a game of football.

"The quality they have, but they always seem to fall at the final hurdle. You just wonder what's happening there with them, if they can find that extra gear I think they're a dangerous outfit.

"The word that's being said is that there's a soft underbelly. When you look at some of the players they have, it's a hard one to put your finger on.

"I think on a given day they are match-winners if they have a full team to pick from."

Galway or Mayo for Connacht?

Mayo's wait for a first All-Ireland triumph since 1951 goes on after they lost yet another final to Dublin last December.

They have real competition on the provincial front, with Padraic Joyce's Galway many people's picks to take Connacht.

Ó Sé: "I'd go with Galway. Because if you have a fit Damien Comer, and a fit Shane Walsh, and I'd put the Padraic Joyce element into it as well.

"He took that job, he's been a winner all his life, he knows there's something in this Galway team.

"With Mayo I think the Aidan O'Shea thing is going to be crucial. If he is fit then you have to give them a chance, but I think I'd definitely say Galway.

Galway's Shane Walsh is a mere "haircut away" from being Oisin McConville's favourite player

McConville: "I'll go Mayo. I think Mayo have definitely been planning for the future.

"I think given more time last year, given more competitive games, maybe even a back door system or Super 8s I think they would have been even closer to Dublin than they actually were.

"I do agree that Galway are a very up and coming team. Comer was a massive loss to them last year and Shane Walsh is probably a haircut away from being my favourite player in the GAA at this stage."

The GAA Social is available on BBC Sounds bbc.co.uk/sounds. Listeners can also contact the podcast via email thegaaasocial@bbc.co.uk or use the hashtag, #thegaasocial