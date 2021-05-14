Paul Brennan is coy about the "learnings" that Donegal have taken from their shock Ulster Final defeat by Cavan last November

Paul Brennan says the immediate aftermath of Donegal's shock Ulster Final defeat was difficult but that thinking about it didn't do any good.

"Personally I had a couple of tough nights but thinking about it didn't really do anyone any favours," says the Bundoran club-man of the Cavan loss.

The process of "moving on" will gain pace this weekend when Donegal face Tyrone in their Football League opener.

"Getting back to competitive football is where we all want to be," he adds.

Brennan says members of the Donegal squad took different approaches to processing being on the receiving end of the mother of all shocks in Ulster SFC history.

"I know a number of guys got back on the bandwagon straight away with the S&C [strength and conditioning] work. Guys deal with it differently.

"I kept any eye on it [the rest of the championship] alright but I found that downtime with the family and spent it with the two boys and my partner.

"Once we had our discussion [as a group] about the final, that was it locked up. Done and dusted. We've moved on from it. That was last year and look forward to the future."

Paul Brennan helped Leitrim win successive Connacht League titles in 2013 and 2014

Switch from Leitrim

Asked about what lessons, if any, Donegal have learned from that most uncomfortable experience, Brennan says there are "learnings" but is coy on the specifics.

"Hopefully we'll show you at the end of the year," he laughs when pressed for more detail.

While Donegal have failed to reach an All-Ireland semi-final during Declan Bonner's three years in charge, their haul of two Ulster titles during that period has firmly vindicated Brennan's 2017 decision to switch inter-county allegiance from Leitrim.

With his partner Colleen based in Bundoran, Brennan had secured a club transfer from Melvin Gaels to the Realt na Mara outfit in 2014 although his decision to go the whole hog and opt for Donegal came some time later.

"I never approached Donegal. It was a club transfer. It just suited life better at that stage. The question of Donegal didn't really come about until after a season or a season and a half in club football."

The centre half-back made his Donegal debut during Rory Gallagher's final year in charge in 2017 but it took Declan Bonner's arrival for him to become a regular for his new county.

"It wasn't easy to break into the squad but thankfully, it has paid off and for me personally it was a great move."

Worked as a professional diver

Brennan's commitment to Donegal was immediately apparent as he combined his inter-county duties with his physically demanding then day job of working as a professional diver for a Kilkenny-based construction company.

"[To get to training] I was leaving Kilkenny in and around noon, just driving straight here, get out of the car and take on a full session and then get home, get a bit of dinner, head to bed and back down to Kilkenny. It wasn't sustainable but at the time, it had to be done," added Brennan, speaking at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

"My work was all involved with underwater construction from welding to pipe laying....

"I've stepped away from it now. I now work for a company called Brightpath which allows me that wee bit more flexibility to prepare for training as well as family life at home."

The return of Gweedore trio Odhran MacNiallais, Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Kieran Gillespie means competition for the half-back positions will only get tougher for Brennan in 2021 but he is relishing the prospect of the fights for both jersey and silverware.

"Those guys will develop the squad - even though a couple of them are maybe not household names yet.

"They are adding serious strength to competition in training games and that's what you want."