From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim trailed by two going into injury-time

Antrim scored three injury-time points to claim a dramatic 1-15 to 3-8 victory and deny Mickey Harte a first win as Louth manager.

Louth captain Sam Mulroy scored a brilliant 64th minute goal, his second of the game, that looked to have given Louth victory.

But three superb late points, the last of which came from Ryan Murray who was then sent off in the final seconds, gave new manager Enda McGinley the perfect start to his reign and victory over his old Tyrone boss.

Louth: M McEneaney; D Corcoran, D Campbell, D McKenny; L Jackson, A Williams, E Callaghan; B Duffy, C Byrne; A McDonnell, C Keenan, C Downey; S Marry, S Mulroy, D Byrne.

Subs: F Sheeky, J Clutterbuck, E Carolan, M Corcoran, E Duffy, T Durnin, L Grey, C McKeever, D Nally, R Nally, P Reilly.

Antrim: M Byrne; J McAuley, D Lynch, P Healy; M Jordan (0-1), J Laverty, D McAleese (1-0); C Stewart, N McKeever; R Murray(0-6, 4f), A Loughran, R McCann (0-1, 1f); O Eastwood (0-2, 2f), K Small, C Murray (0-2).

Subs: L Mulholland, R Johnston, M Sweeney, J Crozier, E McAteer, K Rice, P Cunningham (0-1), P McBride, E Walsh (0-1), N Delargy, E McCabe (0-1).