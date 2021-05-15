James Horan picked nine of his starters from last year's All-Ireland Final for the Castlebar contest

Down proved no match for a dominant Mayo team who secured a 2-21 to 1-11 win in the Division Two Football League opener in Castlebar.

The Mournemen competed early on but their challenge collapsed after Tommy Conroy's 13th-minute goal.

That put Mayo 1-4 to 0-4 up which was increased to 1-10 to 0-6 by half-time.

Mayo hit 1-3 straight after the break as Ryan O'Donoghue netted and while Down improved with Stephen McConville goaling, the game was long over.

After O'Donoghue's goal increased Mayo's lead to 2-13 to 0-6, Down looked set for an unmerciful beating but as was the case in last year's All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary, the Connacht champions got sloppy in the closing stages which allowed the Mournemen to give the scoreboard a look which seriously flattered them.

At the finish, Mourne boss Paddy Tally was left to rue a most chastening afternoon for his side amid the obvious gulf in class between teams that were two divisions apart last season.

Amid the euphoria in Cavan after their shock Ulster Final triumph in November, it would be easy to forget that Down appeared to have the Breffnimen beaten a couple of weeks earlier but Saturday's performance was another example of how poor Down can be, when they are off the pace.

With the Guinness brothers Daniel and James prominent early on as heavy rain fell, Down made a encouraging start as they fought back from 0-3 to 0-1 down to level at 0-4 to 0-4 but they then wilted in alarming fashion after Conroy danced through their defence to plant a low shot under Rory Burns.

With star midfielder Caolan Mooney unable to make any impression on the contest, Mayo stretched their advantage to 1-6 to 0-5 helped by an Oisin Mullin score and Burns had to make a great pointblank save to deny a goal to Fionn McDonagh after sloppy Down defending.

As the first half wore on, Mayo were finding it increasingly easy to open up the Down defence with O'Donoghue and Jordan Flynn both content to take points when they could have gone low.

Barry O'Hagan's second free ended 20-minute scoreless period for the Mournemen but they still trailed by seven at the interval.

Any slim prospects of a tangible Down revival in the second period were ended as points from Matthew Ruane and O'Connor were followed by O'Donoghue's emphatic finish to the net on 40 minutes after the Mournemen defence was once again cut open.

As the weather remained changeable, Mayo stretched their lead to 14 points at one stage [2-16 to 0-8] before taking their foot off the gas which allowed Down to reduce the margin.

McConville hammered to the roof of the net for his goal but his finish was possible the only positive Down could take from the afternoon at McHale Park.