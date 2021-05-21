GAA: Peter Canavan and Oisin McConville discuss the Tyrone/Armagh rivalry

Allianz Football League coverage Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 22-23 May Coverage: Listen on Foyle Digital channels and the BBC Sport website from 16:30 BST on Saturday and from 15:30 on Sunday

After an agonising five-month hiatus, inter-county football returned last weekend with an opening round of matches that produced an intoxicating mix of ecstasy, agony and controversy to ensure the season started with a bang.

But there is no rest for the wicked with another jam-packed slate of Allianz Football League games brimming with sub-plots this weekend.

With the dust having settled on the opening weekend's action, here is a look ahead to the second round of fixtures as the 2021 season continues apace.

Monaghan in must-win trip to Ballybofey

After a devastating denouement to their 2020 season with defeat by Cavan in the Ulster Final, there had been scrutiny on Donegal in the build-up to their league opener against Tyrone at Healy Park.

Thankfully for Declan Bonner, though, the Tir Chonaill men quickly hit their stride against the Red Hands with Michael Murphy finding his range to contribute six points on top of impressive scoring displays from Michael Langan, Patrick McBrearty, Jamie Brennan and Caolan McGonagle in a captivating 0-18 to 0-16 win.

Next up for Donegal in Division One North - amusingly dubbed a 'mini-Ulster Championship by Bonner before the Tyrone game - is a home encounter with Monaghan in Ballybofey.

Defeat by Donegal would intensify Monaghan's fears of relegation

But while Bonner will simply be looking for another display replete with dead-eyed marksmanship, Monaghan are in desperate need of two points after falling to Armagh in Sunday's opener in Enniskillen.

The Farneymen were, at times, outmuscled by a physical Armagh outfit at Brewster Park, and with relegation already hanging over their heads, Seamus McEnaney's side will need to summon a monumental team effort to upset Donegal.

In last year's league meeting, ill-discipline cost Monaghan with captain Ryan Wylie sent off and goalkeeper Rory Beggan black carded. To avenge that reverse, they'll need all 15 men on the pitch for the duration, and all 15 operating at optimum efficiency.

The Farneyman have made two changes from last weekend's defeat as Karl McMenamin, making his first senior start, and Darren Hughes replace Dessie Ward and Niall Kearns.

Conor McManus, a half-time substitute along with Hughes last weekend, is again named on the bench.

Kerry's real test against Dublin

There were two main takeaways from Kerry's 4-21 to 0-11 shellacking of Galway in Tralee on Saturday.

The first: hardly groundbreaking analysis, but the Kingdom will be hard to stop if David Clifford continues in the same manner after shooting the lights out with 3-6, his third goal setting social media alight after a sumptuous drag-back and composed finish that reduced the Tribesmen defence to despairing wrecks on the Austin Stack Park surface.

Paudie Clifford, David's older brother, also caught the eye with 1-2 on his full debut.

The second: while it's hard to overlook Kerry's attacking bravura, Peter Keane's men will come up against sterner examinations after catching Galway on an off day, starting with Dublin in Thurles on Sunday.

Dean Rock and David Clifford after Dublin and Kerry's league draw at Croke Park in January 2020

It will undoubtedly evoke memories of their two-game epic at the same venue in 2001 when Kerry beat the Dubs at the second time of asking after a drawn game to advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Back then, Kerry were defending All-Ireland champions and typically much-fancied, but now, 20 years on, if the Kingdom are to further advance their quest to reassert themselves as Gaelic football's premier force, they must prove themselves worthy when they go toe-to-toe with the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

Dublin, who are hoping to have Jonny Cooper and Brian Howard available for selection, were simply too strong for Roscommon in their opener, but Sunday's encounter at Semple will surely provide a clearer picture of how both they and Kerry are shaping up ahead of their respective championship campaigns.

The 2020 league meeting between Dublin and Kerry ended with a sharing of the spoils after an engrossing Croke Park tussle ended 1-19 apiece. We're hoping for more of the same between two of the code's most electrifying units.

McGeeney's Orchard look to build with Red Hand scalp

On this week's episode of The GAA Social, Peter Canavan and Oisin McConville were tasked with compiling their ultimate combined Tyrone-Armagh XV from the memorable four-year stretch between 2001 and 2005 when the Ulster rivals met seven times in the championship.

While we're not going to unveil the entire team (listen to the podcast here to find out for yourselves), we can reveal that both Kieran McGeeney and Brian Dooher made the cut at half-back and half-forward respectively.

And those two men remain at the forefront of one of Ulster football's fiercest rivalries as the counties prepare to renew hostilities at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday.

But while McGeeney oversaw Armagh's winning return to Division One against Monaghan, Tyrone joint-managers Dooher and Feargal Logan are hoping their Red Hand reign begins in earnest after being edged out by Donegal.

Although Tyrone came away from that game empty-handed, there was a hugely promising debut from Dungannon sharpshooter Paul Donaghy, who hit 0-10.

His scintillating introduction to county football was ultimately in vain, of course, with Tyrone hitting 12 wides against Donegal's six.

Simply put, Tyrone can ill afford to be so wasteful, especially with Armagh attackers Rian O'Neill and Rory Grugan - who scored a combined 0-9 against Monaghan - in such fine form.

Another intriguing reunion in Division Four

Enda McGinley and Mickey Harte reaction

Last week, all eyes were on Dundalk as new Antrim boss Enda McGinley locked horns with his former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

And having seen off Harte's Louth in heart-stopping fashion with three injury-time points lifting the Saffrons to a single-point win, McGinley now finds himself preparing for his second reunion in as many games.

Only this time it's against a former rival in Tony McEntee, the Armagh legend who began life as Sligo boss with a convincing 2-19 to 0-18 triumph over 14-man Leitrim.

McGinley and McEntee faced each other on a number of occasions during the apex of the Tyrone-Armagh rivalry, most notably in the 2003 All-Ireland Final when a collision with the Crossmaglen man left McGinley with a serious neck injury.

Eighteen years on, they're still looking to get the better of each other. Only this time it's Division Four, not the Croke Park showpiece. And there will be no mention of Tyrone or Armagh as both men look to continue their promising start to inter-county management.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One North Donegal v Monaghan Ballybofey - 17:00 BST Armagh v Tyrone Athletic Grounds - 19:00

Division Two North Westmeath v Mayo Mullingar - 15:00

Division Two South Laois v Cork Portlaoise - 19:00

Division Three North Derry v Fermanagh Owenbeg - 17:00 Cavan v Longford Breffni Park - 19:00

Division Three South Offaly v Limerick Tullamore - 15:00 Tipperary v Wicklow Thurles - 16:30

Division Four South Wexford v Waterford Wexford - 15:00

Sunday

Division One South Dublin v Kerry Thurles - 13:45 Galway v Roscommon Pearse Stadium - 14:00

Division Two North Down v Meath Athletic Grounds - 15:45

Division Two South Kildare v Clare Newbridge - 14:00