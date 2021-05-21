Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

James McNaughton has been in impressive form for the Saffrons so far in this year's Hurling League

Allianz Hurling League: Dublin v Antrim Venue: Parnell Park, Date: Saturday, 22 May Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Score updates Foyle Digital channels and the BBC Sport website; match report on BBC Sport Website

Antrim hurlers have been impressive thus far on their return to Division One but face another tough test against Dublin at Parnell Park on Saturday.

The Saffrons followed the home success over Clare two weeks ago by coming from nine down to level against Kilkenny before the Cats regrouped to win.

While the Saffrons were big underdogs in Kilkenny, they will be expected to be competitive at Parnell Park.

That may bring its own pressure but the portents look promising for Antrim.

They held their nerve to close out the game against Clare at Corrigan Park after the Banner County had levelled the contest with two minutes of normal time remaining.

That was a composure that has not always been present in Antrim senior hurling teams in recent times, which has to be a tribute to manager - former Tipperary goalkeeper Darren Gleeson.

Last weekend, the Saffrons found themselves nine in arrears late in the first half at Nowlan Park which had not been representative of the early action.

But to their credit instead of folding up their tent in the view that it just wasn't going to be their day, Antrim produced a big third quarter to hit an unanswered 2-3 as they levelled before Brian Cody's side finished strongly to complete a 1-28 to 3-15 win.

Darren Gleeson says Saturday's game at Parnell Park will tell him "a small bit more" about his team

Gleeson appears to share the widespread view that Saturday's contest could the acid test for his team in this season's Division One B as they face the team they will meet in their Leinster Championship opener.

"It's a tough one going to Parnell Park so we'll know a small bit more about this team on Saturday evening," admitted the Saffrons boss.

Gleeson's half-time changes seemed to spur the Saffrons' second-half revival a week ago as Neil McManus moved to full-forward and Keelan Molloy switched to a wing-forward berth.

It will be interesting to see where Gleeson opts to start the duo on Saturday evening.

A decade ago, Dublin looked to edging towards the very upper echelons of the game as they won the 2011 League before securing a Leinster title two years later, only to regress somewhat since then.

However, the Dubs ran Kilkenny even closer than the Saffrons subsequently did as the Cats clinched a 1-20 to 0-18 win at Parnell Park two weeks ago.

The Dubs' scoring was then impressive a week ago when they accumulated 0-30 in Portlaoise but their concession of 1-19 may have been a concern for manager Mattie Kenny.

