Shane McGuigan

Derry closed in on a place in the Division Three promotion semi-finals thanks to a thumping 5-13 to 0-9 victory over Fermanagh at Owenbeg.

The visitors hit the first two points of the game before Derry seized control with Ethan Doherty's goal helping them to a 1-7 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

Shane McGuigan netted twice in the second half while Gareth McKinless and Oisin McWilliam both bagged a goal.

It's two wins from two games now for Rory Gallagher's side.

Derry also hammered Longford in their Division Three North opener and are now almost guaranteed a semi-final spot.

Shane McGuigan starred with a 2-5 tally and the Slaughtneil forward opened Derry's account with a point before Doherty rifled into the roof of the net on six minutes.

Piling up the points

Sean Quigley fired over two frees to bring Fermanagh level at 1-1 to 0-4 but the Oak Leafers then scored six of the next seven points to earn a four-point advantage at the break.

The match was won early in the second half as a classy finish from McKinless was followed by a McGuigan penalty.

Ciaran McFaul was fouled by Josh Largo-Ellis, who was black-carded, and McGuigan stepped up to fire past Chris Snow.

McGuigan smashed in to complete his double and McWilliams slotted home the fifth goal as Fermanagh wilted.

Quigley scored six frees in his seven points for the Ernemen, who sit on two points after beating Cavan in last weekend's opener.