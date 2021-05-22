Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rian O'Neill (right) starred for Armagh as he set up both goals but still ended up on the losing side

Tyrone punished a Stefan Campbell penalty miss as the Red Hands earned a vital 2-15 to 2-10 Division One win.

Armagh were leading by a point at the Athletic Grounds when Niall Morgan saved Campbell's 51st-minute kick.

Within five minutes, Tyrone moved four up as Darragh Canavan's superb pass set up substitute Mark Bradley's goal.

Peter Harte and Jarlath Og Burns hit goals as it was 1-7 apiece at half-time with Conor Turbitt netting for Armagh just before Campbell's penalty miss.

Armagh playmaker Rian O'Niall ended up on the losing side despite starring for Kieran McGeeney's side as he set up both goals, with his pass for Turbitt's strike simply sensational.

That was in spite of Armagh's tactic of playing with only one man up front for much of the contest as they attempted to hit the Red Hands on the break.

After their opening defeat by Donegal, Tyrone move level with Armagh on two points with Declan Bonner's side leading the Division One North table by a point heading into next weekend's final round of round-robin games following their thrilling home draw with Monaghan on Saturday.

More to follow.