Armagh face Donegal on Saturday with both sides in contention for a Division One semi-finals spot but still potentially in danger of relegation

The regional structure to this year's condensed Football League will make for even more permutations when the final series of round-robin games take place this weekend.

The best example of this is Division One North where all four teams - Donegal, Tyrone, Armagh and Monaghan - can all still search the league semi-finals but are also not safe from the threat of relegation.

Granted relegation will not be decided this weekend but the line-ups for the divisional semi-finals and relegation play-offs will be confirmed following the third series of round-robin games.

Division One

Division One North Team P W D L SD PTS Donegal 2 1 1 0 +2 3 Tyrone 2 1 0 1 +3 2 Armagh 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Monaghan 2 0 1 1 -4 1

Donegal head the Division One North table on three points following their opening two games but could find themselves in a relegation play-off if they lose Saturday's Athletic Grounds contest against Armagh, who also are not safe from the drop following their weekend home loss against Tyrone.

An Armagh victory would see Kieran McGeeney's side booking a Division One semi-finals spot by moving to four points with Donegal dropping to in the relegation play-off if Tyrone beat Monaghan at Healy Park or alternatively the Farney men, who sit on one point, win in Omagh by a sufficient margin which moved them ahead of Declan Bonner's side on scoring difference.

Likewise, the Red Hands go into the Omagh contest knowing victory will secure a semi-finals spot but that defeat will mean a relegation play-off against Division One South opposition to avoid the drop.

Division One South is not quite as complicated with Roscommon certain to be in a relegation play-off against one of the Ulster counties but with Galway - unlikely as it may seem - having the chance to force Dublin into a relegation contest if they beat the All-Ireland champions in Tuam on Sunday.

Kerry, despite their draw with the Dubs on Sunday which put both teams on three points, have a +13 scoring difference over Dessie Farrell's side and only an unlikely heavy defeat at Dr Hyde Park would see the Kingdom dropping into one of the relegation play-off spots.

Division Two

Division Two North Team P W D L SD PTS Mayo 2 2 0 0 +16 4 Meath 2 2 0 0 +8 4 Westmeath 2 0 0 2 -4 0 Down 2 0 0 2 -20 0

In Division Two North, Down's game against Westmeath in Mullingar is a dead rubber in terms of the table with both sides guaranteed to be in relegation play-offs against Division Two South opposition.

Down's form over the opening two weekends of the League has not been encouraging as they collapsed after conceding a first-half goal against Mayo and were also beaten long before the finish in Sunday's home contest against Meath.

Mayo and Mayo are already guaranteed promotion play-offs heading into their match in Castlebar on Saturday for which managers James Horan and Andy McEntee will be expected to ring their changes to further assess their respective squad strengths.

As it stands, Cork and Laois occupy the relegation play-off berths in Division Two South but while Laois look likely to remain there by dint of their -15 scoring difference following two opening defeats, Cork could still pip either leaders Clare or Kildare for a semi-finals place.

Division Three

Division Three North Team P W D L SD PTS Derry 2 2 0 0 +35 4 Fermanagh 2 1 0 1 -18 2 Cavan 2 1 0 1 +5 2 Down 2 0 0 2 -22 0

In Division Three, Derry look in a very strong position to secure a promotion play-offs spot after thumping opening wins over Longford and Fermanagh.

Derry hit an impressive 0-21 in their opener in Longford, restricting a county who have earned some notable wins over the Oak Leafers in recent years to only five points, and Rory Gallagher's side cut loose last Saturday as they hammered Fermanagh 5-13 to 0-9 at Owenbeg.

Even defeat by Ulster Champions Cavan is unlikely to deny Derry their semi-finals spot although it would most likely result in Fermanagh dropping into the relegation play-off spots alongside Longford.

While Fermanagh pipped Cavan in their open, they now have a vastly inferior [-18 v +5] scoring difference to the Breffnimen and if all three Ulster counties end up on four points, they will be separated by scoring difference.

Wicklow are certain to be one of the Division Three South sides involved in the relegation play-off with leaders Offaly, Limerick and Munster champions all in the frame to secure a promotion contest but yet not save from the drop.

Division Four

Division Four North Team P W D L SD PTS Antrim 2 2 0 0 +2 4 Louth 2 1 0 1 +8 2 Sligo 2 1 0 1 +6 2 Leitrim 2 0 0 2 -16 0

In Division Four North, Antrim, after opening one-point wins over Louth and Sligo, will be guaranteed a promotion play-off if they avoid defeat at Corrigan Park against a Leitrim side beaten by the same opposition in their two matches.

Last autumn, the Saffrons flopped dismally when faced with a similar high-pressure contest as they shipped an astonishing seven goals against Wicklow in Aughrim.

Antrim are now under new management in the shape of former Tyrone star Enda McGinley and one will hope that they are able to cope in much better fashion with Sunday's examination.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One North Armagh v Donegal Athletic Grounds - 19:30 BST Tyrone v Monaghan Omagh - 19:30

Division Three North Cavan v Derry Kingspan Breffni - 15:00 Fermanagh v Longford Enniskillen - 15:00

Division Three South Wicklow v Limerick Aughrim - 15:00 Offaly v Tipperary Tullamore - 15:00

Division Four South Carlow v Wexford Cullen Park - 17:00

Sunday

Division One South Galway v Dublin Tuam - 15:45 Roscommon v Kerry Dr Hyde Park- 15:45

Division Two North Westmeath v Down Mullingar - 13:45 Mayo v Meath Castlebar - 13:45

Division Two South Clare v Cork Ennis - 13:45 Laois v Kildare Portlaoise - 13:45