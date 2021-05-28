Rochelle Mullaney at her Roscommon home

"My first thought was the worry that I would lose my hair."

Rochelle Mullaney is laughing at herself, as the 27-year-old cradles a cup of tea sitting at the head of her kitchen table at her home just outside Roscommon town.

"At my first scans, my dad came along with me and we were sitting in the waiting room in Galway and I said to him, 'Dad what if my hair falls out? I won't be able to see anyone'.

"Losing my hair was my first thought. As a woman, that's our crowning glory, and he turned to me like a typical Irish dad and said 'the hair is the least of your worries'."

Laughing again, Rochelle admits he probably was right. At that point in time anyway.

Father and daughter shared that moment in University Hospital Galway last March, just before Rochelle embarked upon a gruelling seven-week regimen of chemotherapy and radiotherapy after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Weeks earlier, she had been training hard and working on her nutrition, preparing to return to intercounty football. Wanting to impress the new management team, Rochelle attributed the pain that crept into her abdomen to a pulled muscle, as she had upped her training to ensure her place on the Roscommon panel. That was last December.

"I started to get a bad pain in my side. I thought it was due to my attempts to get back into the swing of things. The pain persisted and got worse. I had to go to the doctor, I was sent for scans and that's where it went from there."

By February, Rochelle was confronted by a new, terrible reality, at an appointment in Galway. An eternal optimist, she never once suspected that it would be as bad as it was. Cervical cancer. Stage three.

"I went into the room all smiles as usual. Not thinking it was anything major. Hearing it, you think stage one, stage two. Stage three is pretty serious. I wouldn't have been too educated on cervical cancer either.

"My boyfriend was with me, thank God. I don't know why. But that day I made sure to bring someone with me. A scary time. A day I'll never forget."

Road to recovery

The days that followed were a blur of plans, consultations, treatment discussions and having to deliver the news to friends and family. A silent journey back to Roscommon followed, while Rochelle agonised over how to tell her parents.

Once everyone got over the shock, Rochelle and her family went into 'turbo mode', as she calls it. They faced her illness head on, and began to explore the best ways to treat her cancer.

Just after St Patrick's Day, Rochelle started another long road. Six rounds of chemotherapy and 35 rounds of radiotherapy, with breaks only at weekends. Despite this, Rochelle is still a ray of positivity, describing how the first round made her very ill, but doctors were able to tweak things to ensure the journey was a bit smoother.

And Rochelle had her own tricks to stay positive too. She kept in touch with her team, participated in Zoom meetings and kept her face tanned and hair brushed to keep the good side out when she wasn't feeling well.

She's still tired now, but every day brings a new burst of energy. She's playing a different waiting game now. Scans will have to be done over the coming weeks and months to assess the impact of her treatment. A recovery routine is well under way, with a goal of hopefully trying to become fit enough to play some football by the end of the year.

Mullaney (right) is encouraging other women to get their smear tests done

Rochelle has another goal too. Speaking out to encourage women to get their smear tests done.

"I have to be honest. When I turned 25 I got my letter from CervicalCheck like all other 25-year-olds and I put the letter away, put it on the backburner thinking I'd get round to it. And I didn't.

"Here I am now, just two years later. If you're reading this, and realise that you're due, just go and do it. Book in and you'll be done in a few minutes and it could end up saving your life."

While her hair might have been her primary concern when she first realised she'd have to go for cancer treatment, that was swiftly followed by worry about football.

"My club has been really successful. We've won the last five senior titles and I was called back into the county team. I thought things were great. I was living my best life, because I live for GAA.

"I remember pushing a nurse, trying to get her to commit to a date as to when I could return to play and she was laughing at me and my priorities at that time."

Her focus now is to get back onto the pitch, when her body is ready. Her mind, and her hair, are already primed for action.