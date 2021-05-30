Corey Quinn kicked six points for Down in Mullingar but was surprisingly substituted as the visitors began to struggle

Down set up a Division Two relegation play-off with Laois as they held on to beat Westmeath 0-13 to 1-9 after a second-half wobble at Mullingar.

Despite looking in control at 0-11 to 0-3 up after 49 minutes, Down needed two superb Rory Burns saves to secure victory as Westmeath dominated late on.

Substitute Fola Ayorinde's goal turned the game as Westmeath suddenly began to cut open the Down defence.

Burns saved a John Heslin penalty before blocking a Ronan Wallace shot.

With Westmeath coming at Down in waves in the closing stages as centre half-back Wallace's driving runs was doing most of the damage, Ray Connellan also had a palmed goal attempt cleared off the line while Brandon Kelly saw a late fisted effort for an equaliser blocked before substitute Barry O'Hagan's superb injury-time Down score meant John Heslin's subsequent free came too late for Westmeath.

Substitutions see Down lose further impetus

Corey's Quinn's six points had helped Down take control at Cusack Park but as Westmeath began to fight back, his substitution and Paddy Tally's decision to also take off impressive midfielder Ryan McEvoy seemed to only make matters worse for Down as the Mournemen threatened to implode in much the same way as they did in last year's Ulster semi-final against Cavan.

However, after heavy defeats by Mayo and Meath which meant they were already guaranteed a relegation play-off heading into Sunday's contest, the Mournemen will take any win.

The late drama was in complete contrast to the opening 50 minutes of contest as Down's fluent running game saw them complete dominate a Westmeath side whose attack were toothless.

With Down boss Tally making five changes from last weekend's home loss against Meath, the visitors moved into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead as the closest Westmeath could get to the Mournemen in the opening period was 0-6 to 0-3 in arrears as Heslin kicked three frees.

But after Heslin's third free, Down hit three unanswered scores before the break to go in 0-9 to 0-3 ahead at half-time.

Further frees from Paul Devlin and Quinn - who kicked also kicked two superb points from play before his surprise departure - increased Down's advantage to eight as Westmeath seemed to have completely run out of ideas.

Down keeper Rory Burns made a series of brilliant saves including stopping a John Heslin penalty

However, Westmeath manager Jack Cooney's decision to throw on Ayorinde was quickly vindicated as he took a pass from Connellan on the run before lashing an unstoppable shot past Burns.

Quinn's immediate superb reply from play should have steadied Down but instead the visitors seemed to become inhibited and panicked as Wallace's series of driving runs saw Westmeath take control.

The home side were helped for a 10-minute period by Barry O'Hagan's black card with his concession of the penalty which Burns brilliantly saved as he pushed out Heslin's firm shot out for a 45.

As Ger Egan pointed the resultant placed ball, Tally removed McEvoy from action which didn't appear to help Down thereafter.

Burns' goalkeeping heroics and further last-gasp defending helped Down stay ahead despite Westmeath chipping away at the margin amid nearly 10 minutes of injury-time following the injury to home player Kieran Martin.

Granted Down did have other chances to put the game to bed in the final quarter as Quinn missed a scoreable free prior to his substitution with Liam Kerr and Darren O'Hagan also wasted opportunities to hits points as they attempted to work goal opportunities.