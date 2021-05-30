Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin and Donegal competed in a thrilling league contest at Croke Park 15 months ago which the All-Ireland champions won narrowly

Tyrone will face Kerry in the Football League's Division One semi-finals in two weeks with Donegal playing Dublin in the other last-four game.

Kerry's 2-15 to 1-12 win in Roscommon saw them topping Division One South ahead of Dublin who beat Galway 2-16 to 1-15 in Tuam.

The relegation play-offs in Division One will see Armagh facing Roscommon and Galway against Monaghan.

The GAA has not yet confirmed the dates and venue for the semi-finals.