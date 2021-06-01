Colm Cavanagh discusses his relationship with Mickey Harte on the latest GAA Social podcast

Former Tyrone All-Ireland winner Colm Cavanagh has played down any suggestions he has a bad relationship with then-manager Mickey Harte.

Cavanagh joins Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville on the latest episode of the GAA Social podcast.

The 33-year-old retired last year after 13 seasons with the Red Hands.

"We never had a really close relationship but that isn't because we didn't get on. It was just the way he operated," said Cavanagh.

"Mickey probably doesn't have a close or personal relationship with any player. He demands high standards and ultimately that is why he was so successful."

Midfielder Cavanagh, who won the All-Ireland with Tyrone in 2008 alongside his brother Sean, has said Harte, who left the county job in the autumn, was not part of the reason he retired.

"I think in January I made a comment that I couldn't stand the set-up anymore, but that was taken out of context because I went on to say that was about me not being able to stomach football any more," added Cavanagh.

"There is a perception there that we didn't get on or that was part of the reason why I retired, but it wasn't the case.

"I remember seeing Kieran McGeeney out for coffee with Rory Grugan and a couple of Armagh players, but that is just his style of management.

"That wasn't Mickey's style, but don't get me wrong, if someone came to him with a problem he would have addressed it and helped them any way he could.

"Did I agree with everything he did? No, but I'm sure he wasn't happy with everything I did either. That's just the way relationships between players and managers are."

Colm Cavanagh's final game for Tyrone was in the Red Hands' Football League win over Dublin in February 2020

Retirement a long time coming

Cavanagh said he had toyed with the idea of retirement for "two or three years" but the Covid-19 pandemic changed his perspective of the commitment required to play at the top level of the sport.

"Last year was probably the first year I got back training early with Tyrone. I was in relatively good shape and I was feeling good," added the two-time All Star.

"I played a bit of football early on and finished the game against Dublin and then lockdown hit.

"At that moment in time I thought I was going to play on. I put up a gym in my garage and trained away over lockdown, more than I ever had been.

"We had been set a fairly rigorous training programme and I was following it to the letter of the law."

Colm Cavanagh lifts the All-Ireland with brother Sean in 2008

However the Moy man said football's return after the first lockdown "came as a surprise" and he struggled to understand a sudden change of heart.

"I had just started a new business, so a bit of doubt started to creep in. It was tough mentally and I didn't know what was going on with my mindset changing," he added.

"After a session on Saturday I was feeling good physically, but then that Tuesday, I was sitting in the office, and I don't know what triggered it, but I made a decision and I text my wife and Sean saying I needed to step away.

"I hadn't really spoken to my wife about it. She knew something had been going on over the previous months but her and Sean got back to me and said, 'why are you packing it in now?'.

"It took a bit of soul-searching. It just came to the point where I phone Mickey on the Tuesday and said, 'look, I don't think I can do it anymore'.

"I'm not sure whether Mickey had seen something in me or at training, he just said it was fine and he wished me all the best.

"Looking back over the past couple of years I don't think I was enjoying it, even when I was playing well. I loved the big days with the crowds but I think the enjoyment eventually went out of it."

Listen to the GAA social with Thomas Niblock, Oisin McConville and Colm Cavanagh on BBC Sounds.