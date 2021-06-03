All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship: Holders Dubs to face Tyrone in opener
Dublin will open their defence of their All-Ireland Ladies Football title with a game against Tyrone on 10 July.
The Dubs and Red Hands have been grouped alongside Waterford at the opening stage.
Armagh will face Monaghan in their opener on 10 July as they were drawn in the only four-team group with Cavan and always strong Mayo.
Donegal will play Galway and Kerry in Group D with beaten finalists in 2020 Cork facing Tipperary and Meath.
Two teams will emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the Republic of Ireland's early August Bank Holiday weekend.
The semi-finals are pencilled in for 14 August with the All-Ireland decider being played at Croke Park on Sunday, 5 September.
In the Intermediate Championship, last year's junior kingpins Fermanagh have been grouped with Clare and Leitrim with Down facing Offaly and Louth in their opening stage.
Fermanagh's opening fixture on 10 July will see them take on Leitrim will Down facing Offaly away a day later.
With the junior championship only having five counties who include Antrim and Derry, a round-robin series will take place to find four semi-finalists, who will battle on 21-22 August.
The opening series of junior games will include the Ulster derby on 10 July between Antrim and Derry.
2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship
Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo
Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath
Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford
Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal
10 July
Armagh v Monaghan
Cavan v Mayo
Cork v Meath
Dublin v Tyrone
Galway v Kerry
17 July
Monaghan v Mayo
Armagh v Cavan
Cork v Tipperary
Dublin v Waterford
Donegal v Galway
24 July
Monaghan v Cavan
Armagh v Mayo
Tipperary v Meath
Tyrone v Waterford
Kerry v Donegal
Quarter-Finals 31 July-2 August
Group A winners v Group B runners-up
Group B winners v Group C runners-up
Group C winners v Group D runners-up
Group D winners v Group A runners-up
Semi-Finals - 14 August
Winner quarter-final 1 v winner quarter-final 2
Winner quarter-final 3 v winner quarter-final 4
Final - 5 September