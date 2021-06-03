Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin defeated Tyrone 3-16 to 0-9 in the 2010 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Final

Dublin will open their defence of their All-Ireland Ladies Football title with a game against Tyrone on 10 July.

The Dubs and Red Hands have been grouped alongside Waterford at the opening stage.

Armagh will face Monaghan in their opener on 10 July as they were drawn in the only four-team group with Cavan and always strong Mayo.

Donegal will play Galway and Kerry in Group D with beaten finalists in 2020 Cork facing Tipperary and Meath.

Two teams will emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the Republic of Ireland's early August Bank Holiday weekend.

The semi-finals are pencilled in for 14 August with the All-Ireland decider being played at Croke Park on Sunday, 5 September.

In the Intermediate Championship, last year's junior kingpins Fermanagh have been grouped with Clare and Leitrim with Down facing Offaly and Louth in their opening stage.

Fermanagh's opening fixture on 10 July will see them take on Leitrim will Down facing Offaly away a day later.

With the junior championship only having five counties who include Antrim and Derry, a round-robin series will take place to find four semi-finalists, who will battle on 21-22 August.

The opening series of junior games will include the Ulster derby on 10 July between Antrim and Derry.

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo

Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath

Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford

Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal

10 July

Armagh v Monaghan

Cavan v Mayo

Cork v Meath

Dublin v Tyrone

Galway v Kerry

17 July

Monaghan v Mayo

Armagh v Cavan

Cork v Tipperary

Dublin v Waterford

Donegal v Galway

24 July

Monaghan v Cavan

Armagh v Mayo

Tipperary v Meath

Tyrone v Waterford

Kerry v Donegal

Quarter-Finals 31 July-2 August

Group A winners v Group B runners-up

Group B winners v Group C runners-up

Group C winners v Group D runners-up

Group D winners v Group A runners-up

Semi-Finals - 14 August

Winner quarter-final 1 v winner quarter-final 2

Winner quarter-final 3 v winner quarter-final 4

Final - 5 September