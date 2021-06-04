Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim have tasted defeat in their last two games after beating Clare

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B: Antrim v Wexford Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 5 June Throw-in: 15:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport Website

Antrim will aim to get their Division 1B campaign back on track with a win over Wexford at Belfast's Corrigan Park on Saturday.

The Saffrons were outclassed by Kilkenny and Dublin after beating Clare in their opening game, leaving Darren Gleeson's side on two points.

Wexford overcame Laois and Clare in their first two games before falling to Kilkenny at Nowlan Park last time out.

Victory for Antrim would keep them clear of the relegation play-off spot.

They are fourth in the six-team table and level on points with fifth-placed Clare, who travel to Dublin on Saturday.

Bottom-placed Laois are yet to pick up a point and face a daunting trip to Kilkenny this weekend, before an away game against Antrim on 12 June.

Antrim last played Wexford in 2015 when the Model County edged a one-point win at Wexford Park, but Gleeson's side will be confident of delivering another positive result at home after stunning Clare in their opening game.

However, for the Saffrons to secure another momentous Corrigan Park triumph, they will have to heed Gleeson's call to learn from their defeat by the Dubs with the former Tipperary goalkeeper admitting his side had not played at their highest level.

Wexford were well beaten by Kilkenny last time out

It has been a dramatic campaign for Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford with their game against Kilkenny having been postponed after confirmation of three positive Covid-19 cases in the Model men's squad.

The match was eventually played at Nowlan Park on Sunday with Wexford undone by a TJ Reid masterclass as the five-time All Star returned to action with a 1-18 haul to help the Cats to a convincing 2-27 to 0-23 win.

In Division 1A, All-Ireland champions Limerick will hope to bounce back from back-to-back defeats by Galway and Waterford when they welcome table-topping Cork to the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

Limerick cannot defend their title but a win over the Rebel County would offer fresh hope for the three-pronged chasing pack of Galway, Tipperary and Waterford, all of whom sit one point off Cork, ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Offaly can secure promotion from Division 2A on Saturday when they face Down. The match at Birr is a repeat of November's Christy Ring Cup semi-final, from which the Mournemen emerged victorious after a dramatic penalty shootout in Newry.

There is an all-Ulster clash in Division 2B as Derry welcome promotion-chasing Donegal to Celtic Park, while Fermanagh travel to Louth in a crunch game in Division 3B which will see the winner seal promotion.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division 1A Limerick v Cork LIT Gaelic Grounds - 19:15 BST

Division 1B Antrim v Wexford Corrigan Park - 15:00 Dublin v Clare Parnell Park - 17:15

Division 2A Kerry v Wicklow Austin Stack Park - 16:00

Sunday

Division 1A Westmeath v Tipperary TEG Cusack Park - 14:00 Galway v Waterford Pearse Stadium - 15:45

Division 1B Kilkenny v Laois Nowlan Park - 13:45

Division 2A Meath v Carlow Pairc Tailteann - 14:00 Offaly v Down St Brendan's Park - 14:00

Division 2B Roscommon v Kildare Dr Hyde Park - 14:00 Derry v Donegal Celtic Park - 14:00