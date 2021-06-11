Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Karen Guthrie (left) and her Donegal's team-mates will be hoping to surprise the League champions at Tuam

Donegal's Division One clash with Cork looks the pick of this weekend's semi-finals action across all four divisions in the Ladies Football League.

The Tir Conaill ladies hit an impressive 4-21 against Galway last weekend and will believe they are are capable of beating the league holders.

Donegal's only previous final appearance saw them losing the 2017 final to the Rebels.

Not surprisingly, Donegal are unchanged from last weekend.

Cork make two changes from a somewhat laboured three-point win over Waterford as Roisin Phelan and Libby Coppinger replace Méabh Cahalane and Katie Quirke.

The winners of the Tuam contest will face either All-Ireland Champions Dublin or Mayo who meet on Saturday evening at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

There is also big Ulster interest in the Division Two semi-finals as Monaghan face Kerry at Mountbellew in Galway on Saturday afternoon following Cavan's earlier tussle with Meath at Kingspan Breffni.

Cavan beat Ulster champions Armagh, Monaghan and Tyrone in their round-robin group to progress to the last four and will fancy their chances against neighbours and 2020 All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath.

Meath only earned promotion to Division Two in the last league campaign in 2019 and two straight promotions would be a remarkable achievement.

Stacey Grimes hit 2-6 in last weekend's thumping won over Clare so will need some watching by the Breffni defence.

Kerry have been the other form team in Division Two as Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh's 4-6 against Wexford last weekend helped them complete three round-robin wins.

But Monaghan will be no push-overs and the Farney County have recorded wins against Tyrone and 2020 All-Ireland Senior semi-finalists Armagh in the group stages with Casey Treanor and .

Monaghan collected 5-15 against Tyrone last weekend and Casey Treanor and Laura McEnaney have been in goal-scoring form during the campaign so far.

Cork (v Donegal): M O'Brien (capt.); S Kelly, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O'Shea, A Hutchings, M Duggan; M O'Callaghan, H Looney; O Finn, C O'Sullivan, E Spillane; S O'Leary, B O'Sullivan, L Coppinger.

Donegal: A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; A.M. Logue, Nicole McLaughlin, R Rodgers; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin (capt), N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Kerry (v Monaghan): C Butler; J O'Sullivan, A Desmond (capt.), C Murphy; A O'Connell, K Cronin, C Lynch; L Scanlon, N Carmody; A Galvin, E Dineen, L Galvin; A Murphy, H O'Donoghue, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Monaghan: E Corrigan; M Monaghan, N Fahy, A McAnespie; E Traynor, A McCarey, S Coyle; A Finnegan-Casey, M Atkinson; L McEnaney, E McCarron (capt.), L Garland; C Treanor, C McAnespie, J McQuillan.

Cavan (v Meath): E Walsh; R Doonan, M Smith, S Lynch; S Greene, L Fitzpatrick (capt.), M Sheridan; C Dolan, N Byrd; C Finnegan, L McVeety, N Keenaghan; G Sheridan, A Sheridan, A Kiernan.

Meath: M McGuirk; E Troy, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, S Melia, S Ennis (capt.); A Clery, M O'Shaughnessy; O Byrne, S Grimes, N O'Sullivan; E White, M Byrne, B Lynch.

LIDL LADIES NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS/PLAY-OFFS

Saturday 12 June

Division One Semi-Finals Donegal v Cork Tuam - 15:00 BST Mayo v Dublin Limerick - 17:15

Division One Relegation Play-Off Tipperary v Westmeath Banagher - 13:30

Division Two Semi-Finals Kerry v Monaghan Mountbellew - 15:00 Cavan v Meath Kingspan Breffni - 13:00

Sunday, 13 June

Division Three Semi-Finals Sligo v Kildare Kiltoom - 14:00 Roscommon v Laois Tang - 14:00