Shane McGuigan was instrumental in Derry's Division Three semi-final win over Limerick

Derry secured promotion to Division Two of the Football League thanks to a 0-17 to 0-13 win over Limerick at Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday.

The Oak Leafers led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time and extended their advantage after the break, Shane McGuigan ending as their highest scorer with six points.

Rory Gallagher's side had won their three Division Three North matches and controlled the second half of this one.

Hugh Bourke top-scored for Limerick with seven points.

If Offaly beat Fermanagh in Saturday's second semi-final, Derry and Offaly will share the Division Three title but if the Ernemen can upset their opponents then they would face Derry in an all-Ulster final.

"We made a bit heavy weather of it today but I thought we were vastly superior today," said Derry manager Gallagher after the game.

"I'm very pleased for the players. When I saw how the players came out of the blocks early in the campaign I felt we had a great chance of getting promoted.

"We need to push on and become a serious force in Ulster. To do that we had to get out of the division."

Derry maintain 100% record in league

Derry went into their semi-final with confidence thanks to victories over Cavan, Fermanagh and Longford but were without the injured Brendan Rogers.

Limerick were chasing back-to-back promotions while Derry were targeting a second promotion in three seasons.

The sides traded points throughout the first half, with Derry going in at the break a point to the good despite having been without the black-carded Emmett Bradley for a period.

Limerick goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan denied Niall Loughlin with two fine saves.

Derry pulled clear after the resumption, their other points-scorers being Benny Heron (0-3), Loughlin (0-2), Niall Toner (0-2), Conor Doherty (0-1), Paul Cassidy (0-1), Ciaran McFaul (0-1) and Paul McNeill (0-1).

The impressive McGuigan twice hit the upright with shots in the second half.