Antrim's Gerard Walsh comes under pressure from Laois forward Ross King

Antrim completed their Hurling League Division 1B campaign with a 2-23 to 1-22 victory over bottom side Laois.

The Saffrons had secured their top-level status before the Corrigan Park game while Laois were booked in for a relegation play-off against Westmeath.

The hosts led 0-13 to 0-7 at half-time but the gap was down to three when Eoghan Campbell netted for Antrim.

PJ Scully's goal set up a tense finale before Niall McCormack blasted into the Laois net to seal the the win.

With the game essentially a dead rubber and with Antrim resting a number of key players, the game lacked intensity but there was some good hurling on show in west Belfast on Saturday.

Conal Cunning starred with nine points and his first two set Antrim on their to an early 0-4 to 0-0 advantage and a lead they would not relinquish.

Laois hit back

The Dunloy clubman added three more in the first half as the Saffrons moved nine clear but Laois hit back with three points without reply before the break.

The visitors continued their momentum on the restart with Ryan Mullaney, Ross King (2), Jack Kelly and Willie Dunphy firing over as Laois scored five of the opening six points of the second half.

Niall McCormack lines up a shot which results in Antrim's second goal against Laois

A double from Cunning and point from the impressive Seaan Elliott - who sent over five scores - put Antrim back in charge.

Laois stayed in touch and were within a goal of levelling when McCormick set up Campbell to fire into the net on 65 minutes.

Back came the O'Moore County men again as substitute Scully hit a three-pointer with a minute left of normal and leave two between the sides.

That became four as Cunning twice split the posts and in the dying seconds McCormick rifled home to ensure Antrim finished fourth with five points from their five games.

The focus for Darren Gleeson's side now shifts to their Leinster SHC opener against Dublin in a fortnight.