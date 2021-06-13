Corner-forward Odhran Eastwood starred for Antrim with 1-5

Antrim secured promotion to Division Three thanks to a convincing 1-15 to 0-11 victory over Waterford in the Division Four semi-final in Dungarvan.

The Saffrons raced into a seven-point lead before the hosts notched their first score after 26 minutes.

Odhran Eastwood impressed once again for Antrim as the Naomh Eanna corner-forward helped himself to 1-5 in a clinical display.

It is unsure if there will be a Division Four final.

Antrim join Louth in going up after The Wee County, managed by former Tyrone boss Mickey Harte, clinched promotion on Saturday with victory over Carlow.

It was initially understood that there would not be finals for teams involved in Championship action the following weekend, though Derry tweeted on Sunday that they will be taking part in a Division Three final against Offaly next Saturday.

It is a significant achievement for Antrim boss Enda McGinley, who has impressed since replacing Lenny Harbinson in November.

With Antrim having missed out on promotion in each of the last three years, returning to Division Three for the first time since 2017 provides a timely boost ahead of the start of their Ulster Championship campaign against Armagh on 4 July.

High on confidence after winning all three games in Division Four North against Louth, Sligo and Leitrim, Antrim quickly took command at Fraher Field with Eastwood, Ruairi McCann (2) and Conor Small raising white flags to establish a four-point advantage, although young Saffrons goalkeeper Luke Mulholland was called into action when he kept out Darragh Corcoran's goalbound effort.

Three-time All-Ireland winner McGinley has proved a shrewd appointment for Antrim

After two more Eastwood scores either side of a point from Patrick McBride, Waterford finally got themselves on the board through Jason Curry before two quickfire white flags courtesy of Dylan Guiry and Dermot Ryan.

Conor Murray spurned Antrim's first goal chance of the afternoon when he fired wide under pressure from Tommy Prendergast, but the Saffrons were good value for their five-point lead at the break.

While Waterford continued to chip away to the point at which they narrowed the deficit to four points, Antrim were unfazed and looked dangerous when they poured forward in numbers, with Lamh Dhearg's Marc Jordan producing a spectacular save from Paudie Hunt after a lung-bursting run from the half-back line.

There was nothing Hunt could do to stop Eastwood, though, as the yellow-booted corner forward showed composure on the ball to skip past a tackle before rifling a ferocious left-footed shot into the net shortly after the second water break to crush Waterford's hopes of a late comeback.

After a flawless League campaign under new boss McGinley, Antrim will head into their Ulster Championship quarter-final with Armagh in buoyant form.