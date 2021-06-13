Monaghan survived a titanic tussle with Galway to retain their place in the top tier

Monaghan preserved their Division One status in hugely dramatic fashion with a 1-21 to 2-17 relegation play-off win over Galway after extra-time.

With the Tribesmen ahead for much of the game thanks to Paul Kelly and Robert Finnerty goals, Darren Hughes' strike gave Monaghan hope late on.

Conor McManus' point forced extra-time before Jack McCarron's last-gasp score sealed a dramatic win in Clones.

The victory takes Monaghan's stay in Division One into an eighth year.

In a frenetic finish to normal time, two Dessie Ward scores either side of Galway midfielder Paul Conroy's black card brought Monaghan to within three points.

Needing a goal, Monaghan's prayers were answered when Hughes - who had been black-carded earlier in the second half - drilled a brilliant shot into the bottom right-hand corner of Conor Gleeson's net.

Galway momentarily edged ahead again thanks to Mattie Tierney's '45 only for Conor McManus to nail a do-or-die score with seconds remaining to force extra time, which Monaghan edged thanks to McCarron's left boot, the Currin man's final score of the day triggering wildly contrasting emotions for the two teams.

First-half goals give Galway the edge

In May, Padraic Joyce voiced his displeasure at Monaghan being handed home advantage for the game after breaching the GAA's Covid-19 training rules during lockdown, but the Galway boss would have been content with how his players fared in a gripping and intense physical battle as two fine goals saw the Connacht men 2-6 to 0-9 up at the half-time interval.

There were moments of individual brilliance peppered throughout a high-quality encounter, from McCarron's dead-eyed kicking to the ingenuity of Kieran Molloy, whose perfectly judged kick-pass created Finnerty's goal at the end of the first half.

That was after Kelly's opening goal lifted Galway into a three-point lead, the Moycullen clubman making no mistake from close range after fine work from the impressive Tierney to elude Ryan Wylie.

McManus kept his nerve to split the posts and force extra time

Monaghan were unable to find the back of Gleeson's net in the first half but the Galway stopper was forced into action early on when he tipped away Ryan McAnespie's effort.

Reeling from Finnerty's sucker-punch of a goal late in the first half, Monaghan found themselves down to 14 men when Hughes received a black card for an apparent body check just two minutes after he was introduced as a half-time substitute for Michael Bannigan.

While Monaghan did well to stay within three points, Ward became the second home player to receive a black card from David Gough and, when Shane Walsh split the posts to put Galway five points ahead 29 minutes into the second half, the game looked beyond Monaghan.

Galway would have been out of sight, however, had Tierney's attempted lob over Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan earlier in the half dropped into the empty goal instead of hitting the crossbar.

Monaghan refuse to throw in the towel

However, after eleventh-hour heroics from Hughes and McManus, Monaghan looked refreshed in extra-time, with Shane Carey producing a fine right-footed finish to give the hosts the lead for the first time since the first quarter.

But Galway were not to be deterred and replied immediately through Johnny Duane and Finnerty, and while McCarron's free levelled matters once again, another Walsh free gave Galway a slender 2-16 to 1-18 advantage at half-time in extra-time.

McCarron and Kieran Duffy scores edged Monaghan ahead until Tierney's equaliser from a mark in injury time, only for McCarron - who replaced Andrew Woods in the 10th-minute - to kick a wonder score and provide a fittingly hair-raising conclusion to a breathless battle at St Tiernach's Park.

The result means Monaghan avoided what would have been their first season in the second tier since 2014, while Galway will be forced to battle through Division Two in 2022 before they can rub shoulders with the heavyweights in the league once more.

With their top-tier status secure for another year, Monaghan can look forward to an Ulster Championship quarter-final against Fermanagh on 3 July, with Galway facing Roscommon in their Connacht opener a day later.

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-1f); C Boyle, D Ward (0-3), R Wylie; K McMenamin, K Duffy (0-1), K O'Connell (0-1); N Kearns, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon, C McCarthy, R McAnespie (0-2); A Woods, M Bannigan, C McManus (0-4, 0-2f).

Subs: J McCarron (0-7, 0-2f) for Woods 11, D Hughes (1-1) for Bannigan half-time, F Kelly for O'Connell 48, G Mohan for O'Hanlon 66, S Hanratty for Wylie 66, S Carey (0-1) for McCarthy extra-time, B McBennett for Kearns extra-time, M Bannigan for McMenamin extra-time, K O'Connell for Boyle 83, C McCarthy for Mohan 86, Wylie for Duffy 89.

Galway: C Gleeson; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, J Glynn; K Molloy (0-1), D McHugh, L Silke; P Conroy, M Tierney (0-2); E Brannigan (0-1), P Cooke, F O Laoi; R Finnerty (1-3), S Walsh (0-7, 0-6f), P Kelly (1-1).

Subs: J Heaney for Brannigan 31, J Duane (0-1) for Glynn half-time, C Sweeney (0-1) for Molloy 51, D Conneely for P Kelly 51, A Mulligan for Lavelle 51, G O'Donnell for O Laoi 63, M O Bairead for Walsh 68, T Culhane for Finnerty 68, S Walsh for Culhane extra-time, R Finnerty for Heaney extra-time, K Molloy for Silke 83, O Laoi for Cooke 88, T Culhane for Finnerty 88.