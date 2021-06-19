Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal lost to Cork in a thrilling Division One semi-final last weekend

Ulster Ladies SFC semi-final: Cavan v Donegal Venue: Kingspan Breffni Date: Saturday, 19 June Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website

Cavan and Donegal will hope to carry their league form into Saturday's Ulster Championship meeting at Kingspan Breffni, with a place in the provincial final at stake.

Both sides narrowly lost their respective league semi-finals last weekend having record three straight wins in the group stages.

The winners of Saturday's contest, which will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website, will advance to the final on 6 August to meet either Tyrone or Armagh.

Donegal, the dominant force in Ulster until they surrendered their title last year after opting not to participate in the competition having won the three previous editions, fell short in an epic Division One contest against Cork at Tuam last weekend.

Maxi Curran's side found themselves 2-2 to 0-0 behind after just five minutes but fought back to push the reigning league champions the whole way, scoring 3-13 in the process.

Karen Guthrie, scorer of two goals against Cork, is again set to lead the line from full-forward in a side that is full of points, having chalked up 4-21 against Galway the previous weekend.

Cavan also enjoyed strong league form, winning all three of their group games before suffering a four-point defeat at the hands of Meath in a low-scoring semi-final last weekend.

The Breffni side are unchanged with new boss Gerry Moane set for his first provincial match at the helm, with his tenure getting off to a positive start in an impressive league showing.

The last time these sides met was at the same stage of the Ulster Championship two years ago at Killycloher, when Donegal's Geraldine McLaughlin hit 14 points to guide her side to a dramatic extra-time win.

Cavan: E Walsh; R Doonan, M Smith, S Lynch; S Greene, L Fitzpatrick, M Sheridan; C Dolan, N Byrd; C Finnegan, L McVeety, A Kiernan; G Sheridan, A Sheridan, N Keenaghan.

Donegal: A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; A.M. Logue, Nicole McLaughlin, R Rodgers; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin, N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.