Down also defeated Antrim in last year's All-Ireland Intermediate Final

Down held off a valiant challenge from Antrim to clinch a 3-8 to 1-11 victory in a thrilling Camogie League Division Two final at Owenbeg.

Niamh Mallon and Sorcha McCartan netted for Down in in the first half and Anna Rogan also goaled late in the game after Antrim had fought back to level.

Róisín McCormick's second-half strike seemed to have given Antrim the momentum before Rogan's crucial goal.

This contest was much closer than last year's All-Ireland Intermediate Final.

Derek Dunne's side won that contest convincingly but Antrim are a youthful squad that are going places, and they went close to posting a momentous triumph.

Sorcha McCartan was the key component of the Down attack in the opening period, during which she scored a goal and four points.

Nicole O'Neill, Róisín McCormick and Maeve Kelly all shot outstanding scores for Antrim, and they led by two when Caitrin Dobbin's point off the stick was augmented by O'Neill's conversion of a free.

Mallon nets with first real contribution

However, Mallon's first real contribution of the game saw her netting in the 27th minute as it spurred an unanswered run of 2-3.

It was a trademark documentation of the innate ability the Portaferry prodigy has been illustrating for a number of years now, as she picked up possession around 30m out and rounded the two Antrim defenders tracking her throughout.

She then accelerated away as two more gave chase and then, as Graham advanced from the goal, batted the sliotar to the roof of the net without breaking stride.

McCartan added a point while off balance and then goaled with a ferocious strike from just inside the 20m line and a little to the right of the posts, after selling an outrageous dummy, having run onto Graffin's diagonal delivery.

Roisin McCormick's goal seemed to have given Antrim the momentum but Down regrouped to take the victory

With their side trailing 2-6 to 0-6 at the interval, Paul McKillen, Jim McKernan and company managed to organise Antrim sufficiently to shore up their defence in the second half and they set about reducing the deficit, helped by conceding only one point in 26 minutes before Down's late rapier thrust.

Points from the 20-year-old McCormick, Anna Connolly and an O'Neill free made it a one-goal game before McCormick showed a national audience what Ulster supporters have been seeing regularly with a mind-boggling 54th-minute goal in the 54th minute.

As a Caitrin Dobbin ball had been lobbed in her direction, McCormick stuck up her hurley among a phalanx of other sticks, killed the sliotar and dropped it into her hand.

From there, she ran in an arc around the cover before providing the finish the build-up demanded with a low drive.

At that stage, Antrim looked the likely winners but Down's experience then came to the fore as Sarah Louise Graffin and Mallon combined to set up a simple goal chance for Rogan which proved the decisive score.