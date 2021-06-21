Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor Murray helped Antrim achieve promotion to Division Three during the Football League

Conor Murray has joined Antrim's injury concerns for the Ulster Championship quarter-final against Armagh after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The key forward picked up the injury in training last week and now faces a race against time to be fit for the Athletic Grounds contest on 4 July.

"It's certainly not ideal timing," Antrim boss Enda McGinley told an Ulster GAA news conference on Monday.

McGinley already has concerns over Michael McCann and Mark Sweeney.

McCann, who like his brother Tomas is a brother-in-law of the manager, missed all of Antrim's successful Division Four League campaign because of a foot injury while Sweeney has also been troubled by a knock.