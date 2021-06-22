Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Michael Murphy limped off after five minutes of Donegal's league draw with Monaghan

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has issued an upbeat assessment of captain Michael Murphy's prospects of facing Down in Sunday's Ulster SFC opener.

Murphy suffered a hamstring strain in the draw with Monaghan in Division One North on 22 May and missed subsequent matches with Armagh and Dublin.

"Michael is not far away at this stage now," said Bonner ahead of the preliminary round tie at Pairc Esler.

"We'd be very hopeful that he will be available for Sunday."

He added of Murphy, who is in his 11th year as Donegal captain: "Michael has been back over the last week and we're hopeful he is going to be okay and ready to go.

"We train tonight and train Thursday night. We'll make our decision after those two training sessions but at the minute he's good to go.

"The majority of guys are back on the pitch and these two sessions will decide the make-up of the starting XV.

Brennans available, MacNiallais ruled out

Bonner insisted Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan would be available, despite their recent absences.

"They're back training, so it's just getting them back up to speed," he stressed.

"No, they'll be available. So we'll just monitor it over the next two sessions, but they're both available at this stage."

The Donegal boss has ruled out Odhran MacNiallais however after the Gaoth Dobhair man opted out of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

He limped out of the defeat to Dublin in Breffni Park two weeks ago and will be unable to play against Down.

"Odhran MacNiallais will not be part of it at the weekend," Bonner confirmed.

"He picked up a soft tissue injury against Dublin in the first half so he'll not be in contention."