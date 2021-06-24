BBC pundits predict the Ulster Championship

Ulster Football Championship preliminary round: Down v Donegal Date: Sunday, 27 June Throw-in: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland from 12:30; commentary BBC Radio Foyle Digital, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website

It seems no time since Cavan celebrated the mother of all Ulster Football Championship shocks as they stunned Donegal in the decider last November but here we are again about to see the battle for the Anglo-Celt Cup unfold.

When Mickey Graham was jumping for joy around the Athletic Grounds with notepad in hand seven months ago, we would have reasonably expected that the 2021 inter-county season would have got back into something approaching a familiar timeline.

But then came the out-of-the-blue withdrawal of the inter-county game's elite status in early February amid the continuing havoc wreaked by Covid 19 and it was mid-May before a condensed and regionalised Football League could begin.

With the league having been run off at a frenzied pace from all almost standing start, what's the lie of the land of the nine Ulster counties heading into the Football Championship?

Donegal

While Cavan are the defending champions, Donegal and Down are first into action at Pairc Esler this Sunday.

Cavan's voracious appetite for the battle completely unhinged Michael Murphy and company in last season's provincial final with the Breffnimen earning a thoroughly deserved 1-13 to 0-12 victory.

After failing to reach an All-Ireland semi-final over the previous two years despite landing successive Ulster titles, inevitably the Cavan defeat led to further question marks about Donegal's resolve - although manager Bonner has attempted to draw a line under last November's events.

It's a largely unchanged squad with experienced campaigners Murphy, Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh remaining crucial amid the hope that the likes of Michael Langan and Jamie Brennan can produce consistently good performances after mixing eye-catching displays with more subdued efforts.

Defensively, conceding four goals against Monaghan at Ballybofey last month was not a good look even though they fought back for a draw, with some commentators suggesting veteran Neil McGee's automatic starting role at full-back might need to be looked at.

Kevin McKernan and his Down team-mates led Cavan late in the first half of last year's Ulster semi-final but still ended up losing

Down

Amid Cavan's delirium at the Athletic Grounds last November, it would be easy to forget that Down looked to have the Breffnimen beaten a week earlier as they led by eight points having been as much as 10 up nearing the break before collapsing to a 1-14 to 1-13 defeat.

Paddy Tally's side appeared to be suffering a lingering hangover as they were thumped by Mayo and Meath in their opening Division Two North League games.

Down had goalkeeper Rory Burns to thank as they avoided another collapse when earning a scratchy dead rubber win in Mullingar before producing more convincing form to despatch Laois 2-19 to 2-12 in the relegation play-off.

That win should give Down optimism for Sunday's contest but there will be doubts whether the Mournemen are capable of summoning up the manic energy which Cavan produced to stifle Donegal seven months ago.

Monaghan

Monaghan were among the counties caught out for breaching the inter-county training ban and manager Seamus McEnaney is still serving his 12-week suspension, which has meant David McCague overseeing team duties.

The Farney men were being tipped as likely relegation candidates from Division One after their opening defeat by Armagh but then slammed in four goals in the draw against Donegal, which was the same outcome in Omagh after another game they should have won.

To their immense credit, Monaghan fought back from those disappointments to defeat Galway 1-21 to 2-17 in the Division One relegation play-offs and that performance should have them heading into their contest with Fermanagh in good heart.

Fermanagh

Fermanagh's Division Three League campaign started on a high as they edged out Ulster Champions Cavan in an Enniskillen thriller but a 5-13 to 0-9 walloping followed against Derry and Ryan McMenamin's side look to have been on the back foot since then.

Fermanagh's Ulster Championship last November ended at the first hurdle in Brewster Park as they succumbed in the second half against Down. It could be another short campaign seven months on with the chances of repeating the surprise 2018 Ulster win appearing remote.

Rian O'Neill helped Armagh beat Monaghan in their Football League opener and the side could meet again in the 17 July Ulster semi-final

Armagh

Like Monaghan, Kieran McGeeney's Armagh enjoyed an ultimately fruitful Division One League campaign which included victories over the Farney County and Roscommon plus a draw against Donegal when they should have won.

The inability to finish off games which are there for the taking does remain a concern around this Armagh team.

A missed penalty by skipper Stefan Campbell proved the turning point as they lost at home to Tyrone and a week later, Donegal hit the final four points to snatch a draw at the Athletic Grounds as Armagh seemed to make the mistake of attempting to shut up shop too early.

However, Rian O'Neill's brilliant playmaking form during the league was a huge positive for the Armagh attack with the imposing Campbell also difficult to contain when in the mood.

Despite Antrim's progress under Enda McGinley as they secured promotion, Armagh will be expected to earn a routine win at the Athletic Grounds on 4 July with the formbook then having Monaghan as their semi-finals opposition.

That would be a tough level examination for McGeeney's men but one which would set them up brilliantly for an Ulster Final if they were able to progress.

Antrim

Enda McGinley's first mission when he took over the Antrim team last November was to secure promotion from Division Four and his Saffrons duly delivered after missing out over the previous three years under previous boss Lenny Harbinson.

Antrim's performances weren't entirely convincing in their round-robin group as they almost squandered a couple of big leads before edging out Mickey Harte's Louth, Sligo and Leitrim by a point.

However, Odhran Eastwood's 1-5 helped the Saffrons overcome Waterford 1-15 to 0-11 in the promotion play-off in Dungarvan and despite a number of injuries, they should go into the Athletic Grounds with their main job of work for the season already accomplished and thus unburdened by pressure.

Was Tyrone's crushing defeat by Kerry a freak result or a sign of underlying problems in the Red Hand squad

Tyrone

Tyrone's crushing 6-15 to 1-14 Division One semi-final defeat by Kerry is unlikely to alter their favouritism for their provincial opener against Ulster holders Cavan on 10 July but it does leave the Red Hands' overall championship ambitions under something of a cloud.

With new managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher attempting to introducing a more attacking system than Mickey Harte's method, some will explain away the Killarney mauling as a freak result but there will be concerns that it may point to underlying issues.

The additions of Cormac Munroe and Paul Donaghy apart, the Tyrone squad is largely unchanged from last autumn although Cathal McShane's expected imminent return after injury should bolster an attack that could be minus Darragh Canavan for the Cavan contest after he sustained an ankle injury against Kerry.

The smart money will be on Tyrone regrouping to set up another Ulster clash against a Donegal side that have beaten them over the last two provincial campaigns.

If that contest does materialise, there is unlikely to be much more than a kick of the ball in it.

Cavan

After stunning Donegal in arguably the biggest upset in Ulster Football Championship history, no-one could have seriously envisaged Cavan then suffering relegation to Division Four no matter what competition format was devised by the GAA.

But that's precisely what happened to Mickey Graham's side as a one-point defeat by neighbours Fermanagh immediately put them in peril in Division Three North before ultimately a shock loss in Wicklow sealed a descent from the league's top table to the basement in three years.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Mickey Graham's mantra was that lessons had been learned but the chastening Navan experience had now been "parked".

That may not prove quite as easy as it sounds, and with the influential Ciaran Brady ruled out for the season and a number of other key players nursing injuries, Cavan's championship is likely to be a brief affair.

Derry

One could make a convincing argument that Derry had the most successful League campaign of all the Ulster counties.

After an impressively efficient opening 0-21 to 0-5 Division Three North win in Longford, Rory Gallagher's side showed they really meant business as they demolished Fermanagh 5-13 to 0-9.

While Cavan then tested the Oak Leafers at Kingspan Breffni, Gallagher's side were worthy winners and victory over Limerick secured their promotion before sealing the Division Three title with a comfortable 0-21 to 1-6 win over Offaly.

Shane McGuigan's score-taking both from the frees and play has been a feature of Derry's season thus far with Conor Glass and Gareth McKinless emerging as a formidable midfield partnership.

Manager Gallagher also appears to have thrown away some of the caution that has framed his football philosophy and while Derry will be stepping up in class if - as they expected - they face Donegal in the Ulster quarter-finals at Ballybofey on 11 July, the boss will be drumming it into his squad that they can surprise Declan Bonner's team.

ULSTER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Preliminary round Down v Donegal 27 June, 13:15 BST Pairc Esler

Quarter-Finals Monaghan v Fermanagh 3 July, 15:30 Clones Armagh v Antrim 4 July, 15:30 Athletic Grounds Tyrone v Cavan 10 July, 16:30 Healy Park Derry v Down/Donegal 11 July, 16:00 Celtic Park or MacCumhaill Park

Semi-Finals Armagh/Antrim v Monaghan/Fermanagh 17 July, 16:00 TBC Tyrone/Cavan v Down/Donegal/Derry 18 July, 14:00 TBC