Michael Murphy will lead the Donegal forward line at Pairc Esler on Sunday

Ulster Championship preliminary round: Down v Donegal Date: Sunday, 27 June Throw-in: 13:00 BST Venue: Pairc Esler, Newry Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website; Listen on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds

Michael Murphy will captain Donegal in Sunday's Ulster Senior Football Championship opener away to Down on Sunday.

Murphy had been a doubt for the preliminary round tie with a hamstring injury sustained against Monaghan in May.

He will line up in the forward line alongside Patrick McBrearty and Peader Morgan.

As expected, Jonny Flynn is missing for Down with an Achilles injury.

Boss Paddy Tally otherwise had a full bill of health to chose from as he aims to surprise last year's beaten finalists.

Donegal return to Championship action at the first time of asking following their shock final defeat by Cavan and Murphy's inclusion will offer Declan Bonner a huge boost.

Odhran MacNiallais is ruled out after limping off in the Football League defeat by Dublin in June.

Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan are available despite their recent absences but have to settle for spots on the substitutes bench.

The winner of Sunday's opener will face Derry in the quarter-finals.

Down: Rory Burns, Peter Fegan, Gerard McGovern, Garard Collins, Pierce Laverty, Darren O'Hagan (capt), Daniel Guinness, Caolan Mooney, Ryan McEvoy, Liam Kerr, Ceillum Doherty, Barry O'Hagan, Conor McCrickard, Liam Middleton, Corey Quinn.

Substitutes: Marc Reid, Patrick Murdock, Brendan McArdle, Kevin McKernan, Patrick Branagan, Cormac McCartan, Stephen McConville, Paul Devlin, Danny Savage, Conor Gough, James Guinness.

Donegal: Shaun Patton, Brendan McCole, Neil McGee, Stephen McMenamin, Ryan McHugh, Odhran McFadden Ferry, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonigle, Ciaran Thompson, Niall McDonnell, Michael Langan, Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy (capt), Peader Morgan.

Substitutes: Michael Lynch, Jason McGee, Eoin McHugh, Ethan O'Donnell, Paul Brennan, Jamie Brennan, Conor O'Donnell, Caolan Ward, Paddy McGrath, Eoin McGettigan, Eunan Doherty.