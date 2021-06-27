Barry O'Hagan put in a strong performance in Down's defeat by Donegal

Down boss Paddy Tally again criticised the current structure of the inter-county season, warning it could lead to players choosing not to take part.

Tally was speaking after his side's 2-25 to 1-12 loss in Sunday's Ulster Championship opener at Páirc Esler.

The game marked the end of Tally's contract with Down but he refused to comment on whether he will continue.

"I've been saying for years that the system is flawed in so many ways," he said.

"There is a massive gap in the quality of the teams and the system isn't suited for competitive football.

"I hope the GAA sit down and realise that they do need to change this otherwise we will have more players deciding 'do I want to be part of this?' or 'is there any chance of us winning anything?'. It is very difficult to break through and we found that today.

"This Down team are so young, the first thing they need to do is play at a higher level against good teams on a regular basis and more games of football.

"That was our fifth game of football and that is us done for the year. Five games of football, roughly six and a half hours, for the amount of training you do.

"It doesn't make any sense given the amount of work you put in. It doesn't make any sense to be putting players through that and giving them so little opportunity to play."

There are currently plans in place to change the format of the inter-county season and these are set to be discussed at the GAA's Special Congress this autumn.

Tally's Down maintained their Division Two status for next season

It has not been ratified as yet, but one of those changes would be the introduction of a second-tier All-Ireland football championship, called the Tailteann Cup, which would be competed for by Division Three and Four teams, unless they win their provincial title.

Down are in Division Two but Tally believes the proposals put forward by the GAA could be good for the game.

"The proposals they [the GAA] have put forward are good," he continued.

"It offers the possibility of something different and exciting. Ulster is a tough Championship to break through. Donegal are one of the most dominant teams in Ulster. I have been trying to break through against Donegal but have been finding it very tough.

"For county development and county players' development, the new system should be better. Players and teams need more football."

Asked if he felt the current system was a factor in some Down players choosing not to play in the squad this year, he responded by saying "without doubt".

"Down have a serious turnover of players every year, it seems to be that whether it's work commitments or club commitments, or just deciding not to play for the county, maybe they feel there is no point with no chance of success.

"It is a tough county here to try and get players to commit. The current bunch of players we have are very good but they are very vastly inexperienced. They are young and are going to take time to develop as players.

"I am a big believer in playing matches. Even in a normal season, you could play 12 matches and be doing really well, seven in the National League and four or five more through the backdoor or whatever. That's still not a lot of games for six months' training.

"My message would be get more games. Run the competitions that have more matches and then you might get more players that want to play and commit. "

Tally's three-year contract as Down manager ended with Sunday's defeat but he said it was not the correct time to be discussing his future.

"I was asked to come in for a three-year term and that term is finished today. That will be a discussion to have with county board, but that is not a conversation for now."