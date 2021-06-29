Dublin have not lost in the Leinster SFC since 2010, leading some to question the competition's place in the All-Ireland Championship

GAA President Larry McCarthy expects proposals to drastically change the format of the inter-county season will be seriously explored at a Special Congress in the autumn.

The main proposal to go under consideration is likely to be the total separation of the provincial and All-Ireland Championships.

Speaking on this week's episode of The GAA Social, McCarthy said connecting the national league to the All-Ireland Championship would eliminate many of the one-sided matches being played.

Concerns over the lack of competitive action in provincial championships have been prevalent for some time, particularly in Leinster where Dublin have won the last 10 titles.

While the Ulster Championship is viewed as the most closely-contested of the four, lopsided scorelines in early rounds remain a regular occurrence.

Down boss Paddy Tally was the latest manager to speak out against the "flawed" structure after his side's season was brought to a close in a 15-point preliminary round defeat by Donegal on Sunday.

Larry McCarthy spoke to Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh on the GAA Social at Pairc Esler on Sunday

"In an open-draw circumstance you're going to inevitably have one-sided matches," said McCarthy.

"If you're going to change that, you can change it certainly but your opportunity [to do it] is to tie it in to the level of play that your teams are at.

"I think in late September, early October where we're planning to have that Congress and there'll be a pretty vigorous discussion about the offerings that are there, and one of them includes moving the provincial Championships out of the connection with the Sam Maguire, and making the league the Championship essentially.

"You would connect the league to the All-Ireland series, and you would have the provincial championships in of themselves.

"That has the potential to eliminate some of the one-sided games we've got."

'I've no doubt there will be major changes'

This week's episode of The GAA Social sees Ulster footballing greats Oisin McConville and Peter Canavan dissect McCarthy's plans to ensure the club remains at the heart of the GAA, and discuss the potential implications of a restructured inter-county Championship.

Those against altering the provincial set-up would likely point to Cavan's memorable Ulster success last year, that broke a 23-year barren spell and propelled them into an All-Ireland semi-final.

"Look at last year, look at the climax to the Ulster Championship, you couldn't write it. The emotion, passion, that's what the Ulster Championship does," said Canavan.

"Just to throw that away to have a new thing, that's what we're putting at risk. But the system at the minute is unfair, it's unbalanced and there are too many teams taking whippings.

"A system whereby we don't do away with provincial championships completely. Maybe we have it as a separate competition and use it to seed teams for the Championship ahead.

"But say next year or the years ahead, if Tyrone could be guaranteed to play three or four quality matches be it Armagh, Donegal, Dublin, Kerry and if you're good enough then you progress.

"I've no doubt that he's intent and that he will carry that through, that there's going to be major changes when it comes to fixtures."

'There's light at the end of my tunnel' - GAA president McCarthy optimistic about future

Club season 'much more important'

With the All-Ireland SFC final set to draw the curtain on the 2021 inter-county season in late August, the club campaign will take centre-stage from September and run right through to the All-Ireland finals in February.

McCarthy, who is in his first of three years as President having taken over from John Horan, has set out his stall for a season that prioritises the club, with the association hopeful that they are coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic towards a gradual return to normality.

"The inter-county stuff is brilliant, but it's the 98% of our players and members who are much more important," said McCarthy.

"The split season is going to benefit the clubs no doubt.

"Right through the autumn... the clubs are going to be able to play their own games without being pulled and dragged everywhere with their star players dragged everywhere meeting the demands of inter-county managers and inter-county teams."

