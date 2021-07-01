Enda McGinley's admits Sunday's Ulster SFC game against Division One Armagh has something of a "free hit" about it for the Saffrons

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final: Armagh v Antrim Date: Sunday, 4 July Throw-in: 15:30 BST Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer; Listen on BBC Sounds, and BBC Radio Foyle DAB and the BBC Sport website

Enda McGinley smiles at the memory of his first encounter with one of the Antrim players he is now managing.

McGinley was already a star in Tyrone gaelic football circles and indeed beyond after All-Ireland Minor and Under-21 triumphs in sides managed by Mickey Harte when, as a 20-year-old, he was facing that always nervous moment of visiting the girlfriend's parents for the first time.

His future wife Geraldine's kid brother Tomas, as younger siblings often do, decided it was an appropriate moment to test the Tyrone man's mettle.

"He would have been 12 or 14 and he chucked a mandarin orange at me when I first came into the house which as a 20-year-old coming into the girlfriend's house is never a nice experience. Tomas made it hell for me right from the start," laughs the three-time All-Ireland winner.

But relations were to soon improve and some 19 years later when the opportunity to apply for the Antrim job arose, it was inevitably his brothers-in-law Tomas and Michael, whom he sought out when deliberating over the issue - even though his family ties already ensured that he knew plenty about the football scene in the county.

"I've watched the county team for a long number of years. They've punched well sometimes and at other times, they do seem to dip down. In the previous three years, they were very close to promotion so you knew something was there.

"I spoke with Mick before taking the job and one of the most powerful things he said was that the Antrim players deserve a really good set-up and he spoke very highly of the quality of players that were there and that has proven to be the case."

Michael McCann was unavailable to his brother-in-law McGinley for the recent League campaign but could possibly feature this weekend in Armagh

As it turned out, injury meant Michael was unavailable to McGinley for all of Antrim's successful promotion campaign in Division Four with Tomas only able to play in fits and starts in the condensed league because of a niggle although he still made an impact by hitting the winning point against Leitrim after the Saffron had lost a big lead.

The Saffron also had wobbles in their two other Division Four North wins over Mickey Harte's Louth and Tony McEntee's Sligo before securing one-point wins but then defeated Waterford with a lot more to spare in Dungarvan to seal their promotion.

After blowing their promotion hopes last autumn in shocking fashion by conceding seven goals in Aughrim against Wicklow, the campaign vindicated McGinley's faith in this group of Antrim players despite the hard knocks they have taken in recent years.

McGinley says the almost uniform responses to a questionnaire he had given to his new squad both encouraged the management team in addition to making him and Stephen O'Neill and all other members of the backroom staff determined to raise their games as well.

"The strength of opinion that came back about wanting to play for Antrim and raise the level of Antrim and gain the county a bit of respect was unanimous across the players.

"That's a fairly powerful weapon if fellows realise deep down they are all yearning and driving for the same thing, for something bigger than themselves and that was brilliant to see because it's very easy coming in from the outside and from somewhere like Tyrone to question these players 'why [do you bother]?'."

'Mickey first managed me when I was 10'

Asked about the managers he played under, McGinley makes no attempt to downplay Mickey Harte's role in the development of his football philosophy.

"Mickey first managed me when I was 10 years old when I played for my club U14s and from 16 years old I was under his tutelage for 16 years.

"So in terms of the ability of me to formulate a football thought that isn't educated or influenced in some way in Mickey's own philosophy, I couldn't imagine that's there.

"Myself and Stevie O'Neill, we have spent all our formative years in terms of football under Mickey so an awful lot of what we see and understand comes from his initial guidance.

Enda McGinley says an "awful lot" of what he and Stephen O'Neill learned about football came from Mickey Harte

"I've been lucky enough to be under a lot of great managers be it at club or university so you take wee bits away from all of them.

"I was lucky enough to win stuff across pretty much all grades and levels under a lot of different men and they all managed very, very differently.

"Some couldn't give a damn about league games. Some were all about championship.

"Some wanted to run you up mountains, some never wanted to run you at all. Everything had to be ball work.

"Some were massively defensive, some were all about expressing yourselves. We won stuff under all of them. Different approaches."

'No intention of giving Armagh light workout'

After guiding the Saffrons to promotion in what was McGinley's main target in his first year in charge, the Errigal Ciaran club-man doesn't demur from the notion that Sunday's game against Division One Armagh has something of a "free hit" about it for Antrim.

"I would happily admit the league was our priority.

"The championship becomes a new challenge. A challenge to test ourselves against a completely different level of team that's going to ask us completely different questions and expose us to very different stresses to what we've seen in Division Four.

"Having been about teams playing at that [Division One] level and having come up against teams that were at a supposed lower level to me back in our playing days, if things go right for you on the day, you can pose those so-called bigger teams a really strong challenge.

"The boys are looking forward to it because of the confidence gained in the league.

"In terms of us, yes it's a free hit to a certain extent but it's championship football and we've no intention of going out and making up the numbers and just letting Armagh go into the semi-finals with a bit of a light workout."