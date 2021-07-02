Aoife McCoy hit Armagh's first goal with a fine finish

Holders Armagh cruised through to the Ulster Ladies SFC final with a comfortable 2-20 to 1-10 win over Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds.

Three points in the final minute of the first half gave the hosts a three-point lead after Niamh McGirr had scored an early goal for the visitors.

The hosts seized control after the break, with Aoife McCoy and substitute Kelly Mallon grabbing their goals.

Armagh will play Donegal in the final on 6 August.

Both sides finished Friday night's semi-final with 14 players as Tyrone's Emma Hegarty and Armagh goalscorer McCoy were sin-binned in the final 10 minutes, but neither decision had an impact on the result of the match.

As easy as it was for Armagh in the final 20 minutes, they had to work hard to get a foothold in the game after letting the Red Hands take an early lead through missing a number of point-scoring chances in the opening stages.

The hosts had alredy hit four wides when McGirr scored the first goal of the match for Tyrone on six minutes, finishing well into the top corner after collecting a pass inside from the impressive Niamh O'Neill, who had latched on to a long ball forward.

Tyrone's Niamh McGirr scored the first goal of the game

It was the 11th minute before the Orchard Count registered their first point, through Eve Lavery, with Caroline O'Hanlon also getting a point as Armagh began to find their range.

Tyrone led 1-02 to 0-4 at the first water break and they were a point ahead in the 27th minute when Armagh keeper Anna Carr made an excellent save from Laura McCaffrey.

Aimee Mackin struck immediately to bring Armagh level before those vital three quick-fire points in the last minute of the first half - two from Fionnula McKenna and one from Mackin - saw them go in 0-9 to 1-3 up at half-time.

Armagh remained in the ascendancy in the second half and were well on top when McCoy got their first goal in the 44th minute, finding the bottom corner with a cool right-foot finish.

The second goal arrived a few minutes later when the ball somehow managed to find its way to Mallon at the back post and she was left with an easy finish.

Mackin scored the point of the match when she picked the ball up wide on the right and unleashed an outstanding drive with her left foot between the posts.

Tyrone continued battling until then and the 13-point margin may have been harsh on them, but the result was never in doubt as the second half wore on.