Rian O'Neill fires his penalty past an outstretched Luke Mullholland for Armagh's second goal

Armagh set up an Ulster SFC semi-final against Monaghan after a 4-15 to 0-14 win over a spirited Antrim side.

The scoreline was harsh on the Saffrons, who went toe-to-toe with the Athletic Grounds hosts for much of an entertaining encounter.

Rory Grugan's goal helped the Orchard outfit to a 1-6 to 0-7 lead at the break and it remained close until Rian O'Neill netted a 46th-minute penalty.

Goals from Conor Turbitt and Tiernan Kelly saw Armagh pull clear.

A crowd of 1,700 - allowed to attend after the easing of Covid-19 regulations this week - watched a high-tempo game as the teams met at the Athletic Grounds for the first time in the Championship.

It was also a first Ulster SFC match in charge for Antrim boss Enda McGinley and his charges showed promising potential against an Orchard team which played three divisions above them in the league this year.

Tight start

O'Neill and Saffrons forward Ryan Murray exchanged two frees apiece before Grugan hit the opening goal after 11 minutes.

Stefan Campbell picked out the full-forward and Grugan spun his marker before blasting past keeper Luke Mulholland.

Ciaran O'Hanlon made it a four-point game but Antrim hit back with unanswered scores from Odhran Eastwood, Niall McKeever and Paddy McBride.

Grugan wasted another goal chance before the Saffrons were denied a three-pointer thanks to an excellent Blain Hughes save from Ruairi McCann's drilled strike.

A race for the ball between Antrim defender Dermot McAleese and Armagh's Greg McCabe

Just two points separated the sides at half-time and Armagh edged four clear on the restart before they were gifted a goal.

James Laverty's backpass to Mulholland fell short and Grugan pounced before being fouled by Mulholland as he raced through on goal.

A penalty was awarded and O'Neill stepped up to thump the ball into the bottom corner.

Antrim failed to recover from what proved to be a decisive moment in a game which now fizzled out as a contest.

Turbitt latched on to a Jemar Hall pass and worked his way through before firing in from a tight angle to make it 3-11 to 0-11 after 56 minutes.

Antrim played out the last six minutes with 14 men after Mark Sweeney's black card while Armagh had the final say with their fourth goal coming with the final action of the match.

Kelly moved through the middle and unleashed a powerful shot into the corner of the met and now the focus for Kieran McGeeney's side turns to a semi-final showdown with Monaghan in a fortnight.