Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes received man of the match for his superb saves and kick-outs

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney was disappointed that keeper Blaine Hughes was made to work so hard in their Ulster SFC quarter-final win over Antrim.

Carrickcruppen's Hughes was awarded man of the match in the Orchard County's 4-15 to 0-14 win at the Athletic Grounds.

“It’s good to see the keeper doing well, but you don’t want to be keeping him too busy,” McGeeney said.

“In the first half, our hand passes were sloppy."

"We were giving the ball away and there were a couple of long balls in when they weren’t on.

“You work that hard to get the ball, you don’t want to be giving it away to easy. But there’s definitely a better mix of what we can do.

“He [Hughes] got a great save and those kick-outs were very good.

“Greg McCabe and Conor Mackin back there were very good for us too and gave us a wee bit of energy when we were lacking it.”

Sweeper-keeper Hughes added that he thought his team “did get complacent [but] decided to buck up our ideas and pushed on from then" in the match's second half.

'The modern game is cruel'

The average winning margin of the 2020 Ulster Championship was 12.4 points, the largest gap since 1899.

This statistical trend seems to be further solidified by Antrim’s 13-point loss, but new boss Enda McGinley put it down to the cruelty of the modern game.

“I thought we showed commendable patience at times. Armagh were pulling many, many men behind the ball as well.

Rian O'Neill put his penalty past Antrim's Luke Mullholland for Armagh's second goal in the second half

“If you make mistakes you get punished hard and we made some critical mistakes today.

“It’s difficult for the boys. They’ve put in a good effort and a good year and it’s a tough way for it to end because nobody likes to get beat by that amount in an Ulster Championship match.”

McGeeney's men will progress to the Ulster semi-final against Monaghan on 17 July.

“Monaghan have been there and thereabouts for the last 10 years. We’re just on the way up,” he said.

“It’s a big ask of the fellas, but that’s why we’re here. We want to push on and see what we can do.”