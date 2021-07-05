It is inevitable that there is going to be tiers to our championship.

If you look at the club structure in most counties, there's senior, intermediate and junior.

So many junior clubs at the start of year know they have a realistic chance of winning the Junior Championship. Likewise, at intermediate and senior, there's so many great competitive games at all levels.

If next year, we were to give everyone the chance of winning the O’Neill Cup, and there’s Division One teams playing Division Three, that would make a joke out of our championship here in Tyrone, as it would in a lot of other counties.

To see teams getting walloped out of the championship in the first game, and then having nothing until next year - how are they expected to learn?

That’s what we’re doing at inter-county level. The likes of Antrim, when they’ve a good set-up in place and there's expectation there, they need to play more games at this time of the year.

We can say they were competitive against Armagh, but they still got beaten by 13 points. If there’s a two-tiered competition, Antrim are in Division Three. I think they have something to work up to, to get to the second division and compete for the Sam Maguire.

With a two-tiered set-up, I still think the provincial championships can remain outside of the All-Ireland, with the caveat that the winners of the provincial championship can enter the race for the Sam Maguire.

But it's not doing the weaker counties any good, getting one game, or if the back door is there in a lot of cases, just two matches in the summer.

They need to be playing against teams, whether it's going to be competitive or not.

What is the incentive for the weaker counties?

The current system also leads to letting too many county boards off the hook. There's too many of the attitude, ‘we're never going to win anything’.

After the National League is over, realistically what is there for their own players, from the likes of Carlow, Waterford, Leitrim and so on?

What is there for those players to win? They're never going to win the Sam Maguire in the current set-up and they know that.

With a lot of cases, you have players that drift or head off to play overseas and elsewhere.

Let’s keep the competition meaningful and realistic. At the minute, the strong teams are getting stronger and the weak teams are getting weaker, and that's not doing the game any good.

The modern game is cruel - Saffrons boss McGinley on Ulster exit

A lot of people felt that coming out of Division Four, Antrim would be finished by half-time. Bar a brilliant save from man of the match Blaine Hughes, they actually would have been in front.

They were more than competitive and it was a very good first half of football.

There is a bit of psychology behind Antrim’s loss in terms of making one mistake, letting one goal in and then letting things snowball, but they haven’t been used to playing at that sort of pace for 70 minutes.

In that sort of environment, it’s why they need to be playing more games at that level. It was inevitable Armagh were going to wear them down and the scoreline somewhat flattered Kieran McGeeney’s side.

It didn’t appear to be 13-point game at any stage.

The gulf in class has gotten wider

Enda McGinley, the Antrim boss and my former teammate, said in his post-match interview on Sunday that the modern game is cruel, and if you make mistakes, you get punished hard.

When we were playing the game, there were more upsets without a doubt.

I don't think that's happening now and the gulf in class has definitely gotten wider. If you look back years ago, often you had so-called weaker counties coming and taking teams out of it.

Dublin weren’t going full fettle in their game against Wexford, but the Ulster matches showed a vast difference in strength and conditioning.

'We played below what we could do' - McGeeney

Armagh’s fitness levels stood out. Antrim players were out on their feet.

Fermanagh looked tired as their game went on against Monaghan. There’s a gulf in class on so many levels and it’s a different game than it was a few years ago.

Regarding recent injuries, I believe they’re inevitable, but also innocuous. Monaghan's Conor McManus came off on Saturday after a dead leg clash.

There’s serious physicality to our games, now more so than ever before.

But the three talismans that have been injured over the last few weeks – David Clifford (Kerry), Michael Murphy (Donegal) and now McManus – are still going to have major roles for their counties in the weeks ahead.

Cavan not to be underestimated

Injured Darragh Canavan is a doubt for Tyrone's Ulster Championship quarter-final against Cavan

Looking at the weekend ahead, most people will be expecting Tyrone to beat Cavan, as they will be mindful of the latter’s performances in the National League, and the fact that they've been relegated to Division Four.

I would suggest that you look at last year's form book, which was something similar.

Cavan certainly didn't put a big emphasis on the league, yet their championship campaign performances were standout.

Mickey Graham is setting his squad up for big championship performances, and anyone in Tyrone will be foolish to think that this is going to be an easy game for them, especially when you consider Tyrone’s last performance against Kerry, which was by far the worst performance this year.

The Red Hands have home advantage, which I'd like to think will mean something, but I expect Cavan to be physical and Tyrone do have a number of injuries, Darragh being one of them. I’d be very surprised if he’s lining out this weekend.

I would like to think that Tyrone are capable though. They’ve been playing Division One teams this year and they should be playing the game at a higher speed, so you'd assume that will be enough to get them through.