Conal Cunning scored nine points when Antrim beat Laois in their Division 1B encounter in June

Antrim face Laois in Saturday's All-Ireland preliminary-round qualifier in Dublin knowing that defeat will send them back down to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Saffrons retained their Division One status in June only to be humbled in their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship opener against Dublin.

That defeat in Navan left Darren Gleeson's side facing the prospect of a qualifier against Laois.

Saturday's winners will progress to the second round of qualifiers on 24 July.

Gleeson's charges certainly have reason to be confident after having seen off Laois with a 2-23 to 1-22 victory in the final Division 1B game at Corrigan Park on 12 June.

Eoghan Campbell and Niall McCormack got the Antrim goals in Belfast that day while Dunloy's Conal Cunning starred with nine points.

However, the confidence banked from their Division 1B campaign - which included a shock win over Clare and a thrilling draw with Wexford - was dented by a ruthless Dublin side in what was their first Leinster SHC appearance since 2015.

Gleeson admitted to being "massively disappointed" with his side's display against Dublin after a dominant performance from Mattie Kenny's side culminated in an 18-point win.

Antrim have no choice but to put that loss out of their minds though and will fancy their chances of delivering a much more positive outcome against a Laois side that lost all five of their Division 1B games, including a 4-17 to 0-10 mauling at the hands of Wexford.

The O'Moore County also go into Saturday's encounter at Parnell Park knowing that they face Westmeath in their Division 1 relegation play-off in August.

For Antrim, victory would represent an impressive demonstration of resilience after the defeat by Dublin.

Losing to Laois, however, would come as a devastating blow and provide a bitter conclusion to what has been a largely positive second year in charge for Gleeson.